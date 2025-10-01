Teaming up to Tackle Cancer: Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank Host Match for a Cause Supporting the American Cancer Society

HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank unite to support the American Cancer Society, a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer for everyone, with this season's Match for a Cause, which will take place on October 11th at 7:00 PM at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford. This marks the third time the two organizations have collaborated to give back and support a local charity and the seventh edition of the annual initiative.

"We are excited to join forces with Hartford Athletic," said Liberty Bank President and CEO David W. Glidden. "By working together, we can ultimately help more people, increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer and help highlight the resources and assistance offered by the American Cancer Society. This partnership helps us live up to our brand promise - to 'Be Community Kind.'"

In celebration of this special night, Hartford players will wear a uniquely-designed red and blue uniform that matches the American Cancer Society logo. After the game, the players will sign their jerseys. Fans will have a chance to bid on the autographed game-worn Match for a Cause uniforms starting October 1st, 2025 in an online auction that will run through halftime. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

"We are grateful to be chosen as the 2025 charity of choice for the Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank Match for a Cause program," said Erin DiLillo, Director of Development, American Cancer Society, New England Area. "This partnership helps provide critical resources to cancer patients and their families while also uniting our community in the fight to end cancer. The funds raised will allow us to expand life-saving programs and services and move us closer to a future without cancer."

The mission of the American Cancer Society is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

ACS provides countless resources to those battling cancer, their families and caretakers.

Hope Lodge

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge communities across the country provide a free home away from home during treatment so people with cancer can focus on getting better. These communities provide comfortable guest suites with private baths, as well as inviting spaces with all the comforts of home, including a communal kitchen, dining area, laundry rooms, and places to gather or find a quiet respite - all at no cost to guests.

Road To Recovery

Transportation is the #1 barrier to cancer treatment. The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program gives people with cancer free rides for cancer-related medical appointments.

24/7 Help line

Our 24/7 cancer helpline, 1-800-227-2345, provides support for people dealing with cancer. Trained cancer specialists will answer questions about a cancer diagnosis and provide guidance and a compassionate ear.

VOICES of Black Women Study

VOICES of Black Women is a groundbreaking long-term study led by the American Cancer Society, aimed at understanding health conditions like cancer so we can learn how to improve overall health among Black women.

Join Liberty Bank and Hartford Athletic in supporting this amazing organization. Your donations will directly benefit the American Cancer Society and provide a lasting impact in the Greater Hartford region.







