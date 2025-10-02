NCFC earns a point to start multi-match week

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release









North Carolina FC midfielder Louis Perez

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Birmingham Legion FC Communications) North Carolina FC midfielder Louis Perez(North Carolina FC, Credit: Birmingham Legion FC Communications)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - North Carolina FC drew Birmingham Legion FC, 1-1, Wednesday night at Protective Stadium.

Following the draw, NCFC is 12W-9L-5D on the season and remains in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 41 points.

Jahlane Forbes got NCFC on the board first in the 32' after redirecting Fernando Delgado's block to the back of the net. The goal was Forbes' first NCFC and USL Championship goal.

Stephen Turnball knocked in the equalizer for the home team in the 90+6' to split the points.

Match Notes:

Jahlane Forbes scored his first USL Championship goal in the 32'

Quotes:

John Bradford: "We're obviously disappointed to not see the game out and keep all three points from tonight's match."

John Bradford: "There were some good performances tonight and great to see different players contributing to the team. I'm happy for Jahlane to have scored his first NCFC and USL Championship goal tonight and it was an important one."

John Bradford: "We'll look to recover physically and switch our focus to an important game in Detroit on Saturday."

Up Next:

North Carolina FC remains on the road for its second match of the week, visiting Detroit City FC on Saturday, October 4, at 4 p.m. ET at Keyworth Stadium. The first match between the two clubs this season ended in a 1-1 draw in Week 24. The match will stream on ESPN+ and TUDN.

NCFC has an opportunity to clinch its spot in the 2025 USL Championship playoffs on Saturday night.

NCFC (5-2-3): Oliver Semmle, Triston Hodge, Finn Sundstrom, Bryce Washington (Conor Donovan - 65'), JahLane Forbes (Jaden Servania - 76'), Ahmad Al-Qaq, Thomas Roberts, Raheem Somersall, Louis Perez, Pedro Dolabella, Rodrigo da Costa (Mikey Maldonado - 89')

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Evan Conway, Patrick Burner, Jayson Quintanilla

BHM (3-5-2): Fernando Delgado, AJ Paterson, Phanuel Kavita, Stephen Turnbull, Dawson McCartney (Erik Centeno - 81'), Sam McIllhatton (Edwin Laszo - 72'), Peter-Lee Vassell, Amir Daley (Sebastian Tregarthen - 72' (Jake Rufe - 81')), Enzo Martínez, Tyler Pasher (Tabort Etaka Preston - 72'), Ronaldo Damus

Subs Not Used: Trevor McMullen, Santiago Suárez

Score:

NCFC: 1

BHM: 1

Goals:

NCFC: J. Forbes - 32'

BHM: S. Turnball - 90+6'

Cautions:

NCFC: -

BHM: -

Ejections:

NCFC: -

BHM: -

Venue (Location): Progressive Stadium (Birmingham, AL)

Images from this story



North Carolina FC midfielder Louis Perez

(Birmingham Legion FC Communications)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.