Midfielder Charlie Dennis Named Player of the Week 30

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising midfielder Charlie Dennis was named the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 30, USL announced today. Dennis notched a brace, scoring once before halftime and once in the 86th minute to spark Rising's comeback effort in a 3-3 draw against Oakland Roots SC on September 27 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"It's very simple, it's either you want it or you don't want it, and (Dennis) wants it every time," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the match. "Whether it's for one minute or 90 minutes, he wants it."

With the two goals, Dennis now has 11 goal contributions (8G, 3A) in all competitions this season. Notably, seven of his goal contributions have come after the 68th minute. Against Oakland on Saturday, the midfielder scored his first after pouncing on a saved shot in the box and netted his second on a direct free-kick from outside the box.

"I think you saw the energy the first goal gave us before halftime," Dennis said following the result against Oakland. "It was pretty massive because it gave a bit more spirit in the locker room."

The nomination marks Dennis' second to a Team of The Week in 2025, with the midfielder being named "Player of the Round" in Round 3 of the USL Jägermeister Cup thanks to a four-goal-contribution night (3G, 1A) as Rising took down Texoma FC 5-4 on June 28. Notably, Dennis is the first Rising player to be named Player of the Week in the 2025 regular season.

Dennis and Rising return to Phoenix Rising Stadium this Saturday, October 4, to close out a three-match homestand against New Mexico United at 7:00 p.m. (PT).







