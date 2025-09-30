High Stakes as Orange County SC Seeks Win in Sacramento

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (7:30 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: CBS Sports Network

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC hits the road for a nationally televised midweek showdown in Sacramento, with three critical points on the line, and the season entering its decisive stretch, this matchup has the feel of a momentum-swinging clash. Sacramento sits near the top of the Western table, while OC, still holding two games in hand, views this as a true six-pointer in the playoff race.

These two clubs know each other well. OCSC and Republic FC have squared off 29 times, the third-most meetings between any USL Championship sides in the modern era. Their most recent encounter saw Pedro Guimaraes deliver late drama, burying a stoppage-time winner in the Jägermeister Cup. Before that, Sacramento made the wrong kind of history, becoming just the sixth team to record two own goals in a single USL Championship regular season match during a 2-1 defeat on April 12.

Sacramento has been one of the league's most dangerous attacking squads in the west and will expect to dictate play at home. Orange County, however, knows the script and will work to stay disciplined, frustrate Republic in the final third, and look to punish on transition and set pieces. OC's defensive structure will be key, forcing Sacramento into fouls and disrupting their rhythm.

Possession won't likely fall OC's way, but every touch will matter. If the Orange & Black can seize their chances and defend with grit, a win in Sacramento would send a powerful statement for the postseason push.

OCSC returns to The Champ on October 4th for an "Uncorked" match against El Paso Locomotive. For tickets, click HERE.

NOCHE LATINA

It's a busy week for Sacramento, with the Jägermeister Cup Final looming on Saturday, so don't be surprised if they rotate a few pieces midweek. Expect Republic FC to push numbers forward and look to spread the field with quick switches, creating dangerous 1v1 situations on the flanks. Russell Cicerone remains their biggest threat, thriving when he drifts inside from the left to combine with Rodrigo López's service

Defensively, Sacramento has been locked in, recording three clean sheets in its last five matches. Anchored by one of the league's elite goalkeepers in Danny Vitiello, they'll be tough to break down, but Orange County will get their moments, and the key will be making those chances count inside the box.

Sacramento Republic FC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-10-11

Goals Scored: 46 I Goals Allowed: 34 I Clean Sheets: 16

Players to Watch:

F Russell Cicerone

GK Danny Vitiello

MAKE IT 3

This will be the third meeting of the season between Orange County and Sacramento, and by now the blueprint is clear. For OC, success starts with discipline, staying compact, protecting possession in midfield, and striking decisively on counters and set pieces. The pace of Ethan Zubak and Bryce Jamison can stretch Sacramento's back line, especially when the fullbacks push high.

In midfield, Stephen Kelly and Chris Hegardt will be tasked with disrupting Sacramento's rhythm, breaking up transitions, and turning them into opportunities the other way. Defensively, Ashton Miles and Vuk Latinovich have anchored a back line that's grown stronger week by week, and they'll need to replicate that on Wednesday night.

With Colin Shutler back between the posts, OC has the leadership needed in goal; his command of the box on crosses and set pieces will be vital. One or two big saves could swing the momentum and keep the Orange & Black right in the fight.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 I Goals Allowed: 51 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

Orange County SC is 12-11-6 all-time against Sacramento Republic (Last 5 against SAC - 3-1-1)

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-1 Sacramento Republic (April 12, 2025, The Champ)

Scoring Summary: 18' (OG) Danny Vitiello (SAC), 48' (OG) Blake Willey (SAC), 56' Juan Sebastián Herrera (SAC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.