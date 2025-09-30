Schaefer Repeats on USLC "Team of the Week"

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release









Indy Eleven defender Brian Schaefer heads in a goal

(Indy Eleven) Indy Eleven defender Brian Schaefer heads in a goal(Indy Eleven)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven defender Brian Schaefer is a repeat selection on the USL Championship "Team of the Week" after helping the Boys in Blue move into a playoff position with a 2-1 victory over Western Conference leader FC Tulsa last Saturday. Schaefer is the third Indy Eleven player to repeat on the TOTW this season, joining Maalique Foster (4/1, 4/8) and Elvis Amoh (4/29, 5/6).

The 6'3 Schaefer scored his first Boys in Blue goal in the eighth minute vs. Tulsa off midfielder James Murphy's in-swinging free kick from inside the left sideline, heading it into the right corner of the net. In the match, Schaefer tied for a team-best three blocks, adding three aerial duels won, and three recoveries.

Schaefer earned his first TOTW selection last week after recording his first career assist in a 2-1 home win over Birmingham Legion FC on September 21. In that match, Schaefer started the game-tying goal sequence from midfield with a long ball to the edge of the area off a free kick in the 54th minute. Six minutes later, he went high for a header to flick it to Ben Ofeimu, who volleyed it home for the game winner. Schaefer won all 10 of his duels and he recorded 10 clearances, a team-best seven recoveries, 3 of 4 tackles, and two interceptions.

It has been an impressive first month with Indy Eleven for the 23-year-old Schaefer. The Atlantic Beach, Florida, native was loaned from FC Cincinnati 2 to the Boys in Blue on September 3. He made his USL Championship debut that night at Hartford Athletic, helping his new team to a 2-0 road win with two aerial duels and a tackle.

The 2024 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection was inserted into the Indy Eleven starting lineup on September 6 at Charleston Battery and he has started the past four matches, helping the Boys in Blue hold opponents to 1.0 goals per game in five outings this month.

Indy Eleven takes its two-game winning streak to Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on WNDY 23 and CBS Sports Golazo Network. The Boys in Blue are in a playoff position one point ahead of Rhode Island FC with four games left in the regular season.

Indy Eleven has its final regular season home game with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. Loudoun United FC.

Tickets for that match are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

For 2026 Boys in Blue Season Tickets, place a $50 deposit before Dec. 1 to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.