Offside Call Denies Miami the Tie as They Fall 1-0 to North Carolina FC

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC's scoring struggles continued on Friday night in Cary, falling 1-0 to North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park. Despite creating multiple chances and firing 22 shots, the South Florida squad failed to find the net, extending their goalless streak to four straight matches. The result leaves Miami 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-6-15 record, now 11 points outside of the final playoff spot.

Coming off a frustrating draw of missed opportunities, Coach Maddoni's side prepared for a critical clash against an NCFC team firmly in playoff contention. The hosts entered the night in fourth place with 37 points, powered by a versatile attack that has seen 14 different players score this season. Evan Conway's eight goals and Mikey Maldonado's eight assists have spearheaded the offense, while North Carolina also boasts a strong record at home. Miami FC, meanwhile, leaned again on Francisco Bonfiglio and their great midfield presence to break their drought, but the lack of recent scoring form casted doubts heading into the matchup.

Maddoni adjusted his lineup once again. Coach brought Mercado back into midfield alongside Matías Romero, in a double pivot role, and handing the captain's armband to Jonathan Ricketts in Blanco's absence. The opening minutes saw North Carolina assert themselves, and in the 13th minute, a quick recovery in midfield turned costly for Miami. Ahmad Al-Qaq slipped a pass through to Conway, who spun between Knutson and Danco before slotting past Campisi to make it 1-0. Despite protests for offside, the goal stood.

Miami responded quickly, nearly leveling through a curling cross from Deian Veron that was inches from finding Tulu's head. Their best chance of the first half came in the 37th minute when Bonfiglio set up Mercado, whose powerful strike toward the top corner was acrobatically denied by German goalkeeper Oliver Semmle.

The visitors thought they had equalized in the 56th minute when Bonfiglio forced a turnover and squared for Vazquez to finish, but the referee controversially ruled Alexander Naranjo offside and interfering with play despite never touching the ball. The decision left Miami frustrated, and their search for a breakthrough continued.

As the match wore on, Miami piled on the pressure. Naranjo volleyed over the bar from a Melano cross in the 76th, and in stoppage time Romero rattled the crossbar after Semmle tipped his shot, with Zarate's rebound dramatically cleared off the line by Al-Qaq. It was a night of near misses for Miami, who dominated possession with 58% and outpassed their opponents but once again could not finish.

The playoff chase and golden boot race lives on as The Miami FC heads back home to welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in a return fixture. Last time out, the South Beach boys drew 1-1 in a great team performance. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, October 4th at 7:00 PM at Pitbull Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

Article written by Luis Reyes







