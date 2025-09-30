One Win from History: Hartford Athletic Heads to Jägermeister Cup Final

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic is headed to the USL Jägermeister Cup final for the first time in club history. The Boys in Green will travel to California to face off against Western Conference side Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, October 4th at 10 PM.

The Jägermeister Cup is a mid-season World Cup style tournament featuring 38 teams from the USL League One and USL Championship. This marks a significant milestone for domestic soccer, as it is the first time a US soccer league has established its own interleague cup, a practice common in Europe with tournaments such as the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Play started back in April with Group Stage matchups. Split into six regional groups with six or seven teams in each, clubs played two home and two away games. The top team in each group then advanced to the Knockout Rounds, while two others earned a Wildcard Spot to advance.

The Jägermeister Cup is unique in some of its fan-first modifications, including penalty kick shootouts if Group Stage matches ended in a draw, with the winning team earning an extra point in the standings.

Hartford Athletic ended the Group Stage with nine points on two wins and two draws (one of which they won the ensuing PK shootout), earning a Wildcard Spot into the Quarterfinals.

Traveling to Texas to take on San Antonio FC, the Boys in Green battled for a 2-0 win, before hosting League One side Greenville Triumph in the Semifinals. A late-game scoring surge powered Athletic to a 3-1 win and booked Head Coach Brendan Burke's side their first-ever trip to the final.

The club, in partnership with local venues, will be hosting three different Finals Watch Parties, so that fans can get together and cheer on the Green & Blue as they battle to make history.

A family-friendly watch party environment can be found at Dave & Buster's (100 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT). For those looking to grab a bottle of delicious local wine while enjoying the match, a second watch party can be found at Gio's Brick Oven Pizzeria presented by Brignole Vineyards (3 Turkey Hills Rd # 3E, East Granby, CT). For more of a sports bar scene, fans can check out the watch party at Vaughan's Public House (59 Pratt St, Hartford, CT 06103). To RSVP, click here.

Fans can also watch the match on MyTV9, WTNH.com, and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.