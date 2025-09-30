Vamos Republic: Celebrate Noche Latina with Republic FC

Published on September 30, 2025

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This Wednesday, Republic FC and SMUD are teaming up for the club's annual Noche Latina match. The night is a celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture in Sacramento and beyond, recognizing the diversity and community that makes the region special.

From in-game recognitions to fan zone activities, here's everything happening at Heart Health Park on Noche Latina.

Ticket + Scarf Package

Vamos Republic Merchandise Collection

Gear up with Republic FC's annual Hispanic Heritage merchandise line. This year's collection features vibrant graphics inspired by traditional papel picado, blending artistic heritage with the Indomitable Spirit that embodies the club and Sacramento region.

Brazilian Drummers

From the moment they step into Heart Health Park, fans will immediately be immersed in the high-energy of Noche Latina thanks to Brazilian drummers from the Brazilian Center for Cultural Exchange of Sacramento.

Lowriders

In partnership with Lowrider Magazine, Gabe Mijares, and other community leaders, a collection of timeless Lowrider cards will be on display. Lowriders and Hispanic culture are deeply intertwined, first emerging in the mid-1900s in LA's Mexican American neighborhoods. Today, many of these cars have been passed down through generations and feature personalized art and craftsmanship.

Artisan Market

With the support of Kulture - a locally-owned shop in midtown featuring Mexican imports, art, and apparel - six special vendors will be in the Fan Zone to showcase and sell their unique products ranging from artwork to jewelry and candles to pet goods and artwork. This is the perfect opportunity to pick up a gift for someone special (or yourself) while also supporting a local artist.

Live Music & Dance Lessons

In coordination with Casa de Español, an award-winning Spanish language school and cultural center in Sacramento, the Modelo Market Cantina will come to life with special music and art presentations.

5:30 p.m. & 6:15 p.m. - musical performance by Son Café

5:30 p.m. - Live art demonstration

6:00 p.m. - Live Latin dance class

Drink Special

In addition to Wednesday's match being the last $5 craft beer night of the season, Casamigos tequila is bringing bold flavor to the match with a special Spicy Jalapeño Margarita. Featuring Casamigos Spicy Tequila, Filthy Organic Margarita Mix, a jalapeño spice, and a charred green jalapeño, this one-of-a-kind drink will be available at the Modelo Cantina Bar and the Casamigos bar.

Scholarship & Leadership Presentations

The annual El Futuro Scholarship will be awarded to Kevin Ramos, a first generation Latino college student at Sac State. He is pursuing a bachelor's degree in construction management, while also working part-time at a general contracting company and serving in a variety of leadership roles on campus.

During halftime, Republic FC and SMUD will honor this year's recipient of the Juntos Leadership Award: Bridgett Rangel-Rexford. Bridgett is passionate about connecting people with art and culture, and fostering a lifelong appreciation and curiosity. She currently serves as the Executive Director of the Latino Center of Art & Culture and has previously worked with SOMArts, YoloArts, the Siskiyou County Arts Council, and the Crocker Art Museum.







