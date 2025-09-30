Stewart, Rebollar Earn Week 30 League Honors

Monterey Bay FC midfielder Adrian Rebollar

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC delivered home supporters an impressive performance in a 1-0 shutout win over NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC over the weekend. Led by Head Coach Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay secured its fifth clean sheet of the season and kept its playoff hopes alive with a strong game plan - earning Stewart his second Coach of the Week honors of the campaign. And for his individual performance in the match, midfielder Adrian Rebollar received an honor of his own, being named to the starting XI in USL Championship's Team of the Week for Week 30.

The Watsonville local's top-eleven honor arrives following his game-winning goal in the 71st minute of the match on the end of a brilliant build up play by Monterey Bay. The goal was Rebollar's fourth goal of the season, tying his career-high for goals in a single season with three matches left to play. It was also his 12th goal all-time in Crisp and Kelp, and the fourth game-winning goal of his career. Rebollar's engine is second to none and that was on full display Saturday night. In addition to the game-winner, he recorded three interceptions, three clearances, two tackles, one blocked shot, a chance created, and won seven of his eleven duels on the outing.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 30 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - John Berner (HFD)

Defenders - Ahmad Al-Qaq (NC), Sean Totsch (LOU), Guillaume Vacter (NC)

Midfielders - Adrian Rebollar (MB), Charlie Dennis (PHX), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Panos Armenakas (OAK)

Forwards - MD Myers (CHS), Ethan Zubak (OC), Peter Wilson (OAK)

Coach - Jordan Stewart (MB)

Bench - Kris Shakes (NM), Brian Schaefer (IND), Garrison Tubbs (LDN), Taylor Davila (LOU), Eric Calvillo (ELP), JJ Williams (RI), Danny Trejo (OAK)

