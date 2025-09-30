First Place FC Tulsa Brings It Home to ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa vs Lexington SC, Oct 4

Match Preview

Match: FC Tulsa vs Lexington SC

Date: Saturday, October 4

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Venue: ONEOK Field

League Outlook

FC Tulsa remains in 1st place in the Western Conference, controlling its path toward a first-ever #1 seed in Tulsa pro soccer history and the city's first home playoff match since 1983. With only four matches remaining in the regular season, every point counts - making this College/Homecoming Night important for fans to rally behind their team.

Match Day Highlights & Fan Experience

Community & Alumni Celebration - join past FC Tulsa and legendary Tulsa Roughnecks players to celebrate this historic season in the making.

College Ticket Deal - $8 lawn tickets with student ID.

FREE College-Inspired Shirt Giveaway - first 1,000 fans through the gates.

Head Coach Luke Spencer on the playoff push:

"After three road games, we're excited to be back at ONEOK Field where our fans make all the difference! College/Homecoming Night is going to be special - we'll celebrate with our supporters, honor our alumni, and chase history together on our home turf."

Momentum Watch

1st place in the Western Conference.

Limited matches remaining to secure the top seed.

Tulsa could host its first home playoff soccer match since 1983.

Last Match vs Lexington SC:

FC Tulsa secured a 2-0 victory in the first-ever meeting with Lexington SC on the road. Despite Lexington dominating early possession, Tulsa's disciplined defense and clinical finishing earned all three points, highlighted by goals from Taylor Calheira and Lamar Batista.

Invitation for Coverage

FC Tulsa invites media outlets to cover College/Homecoming Night, a unique combination of soccer, culture, and community celebration.

For media credentials or to confirm attendance at Friday's availability, please contact:

The wait is over - FC Tulsa is back at ONEOK Field for College/Homecoming Night, bringing thrilling soccer, and making history to remember!







