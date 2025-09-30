Vacter Lands Spot on Team of the Week
Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Guillaume Vacter was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 30, the league announced this afternoon.
Vacter was instrumental in the Hounds' defensive effort in a 1-0 shutout victory Sunday night against Las Vegas Lights FC. The center back won nine duels, recovered possession three times and won all three tackles contested. He also totaled six clearances and finished with a team-leading four chances created, making an impact on both ends of the field.
It is the third Team of the Week selection this season - the most on the Hounds in 2025 - for Vacter, a first-year pro from Paris by way of the University of Connecticut. To see the full Team of the Week, visit uslchampionship.com.
The Hounds are back in action this Saturday, Oct. 4, for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Miami FC. The match will be shown live on KDKA+ and ESPN+.
