El Paso Locomotive FC Enter Final Month of Regular Season against Oakland Roots SC

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC concludes their three-match homestand against Oakland Roots SC on Wednesday, October 1 at 12 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS OAKLAND ROOTS SC - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2025 @ 12:00 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK - EL PASO, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC scored not one but two equalizers on the night to record a 2-2 draw against Rhode Island FC on Friday night at Southwest University Park. Los Locos found themselves in an early hole for the fifth straight match as a miscue from Jahmali Waite put the visitors up 1-0. El Paso would equalize just before half, however, as Eric Calvillo found the head of Memo Diaz to even things up before the break.

Both teams traded action in a back and forth second half with cross bar and post hits galore. Rhode Island found their second goal of the match in the 61st minute, but a wild back pass tied the match at two apiece just 13 minutes later. Locomotive pushed for a match winner but would ultimately settle for a point to snap their recent skid.

Calvillo was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 30. As the club shifted to a midfield diamond, he found success on the left side creating five chances including his first assist of the season on a set piece which found the head of Diaz to tie the match before halftime. He completed 29 of 34 passes while winning four duels and two fouls.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: After slowly working back from injury, Locomotive's leading scorer has started the last two matches and was able to nearly play the full 90 minutes last Friday. His resurgence will be key for Los Locos to snap their current skid and get back to their goalscoring ways.

M Gabi Torres: Torres has become an integral part of the Locomotive attack whether it be at the top of the midfield diamond like we saw last weekend or on the left side creating with Amando Moreno. When Torres records a goal or assist, Los Locos are undefeated at 5-0-2, so his presence will need to be felt down the stretch for El Paso to reach their postseason goals.

D Memo Diaz: In his return to El Paso, Diaz has done well the last two months in place of Alvaro Quezada at right back. He has been involved in the attack including his first career goal for Locomotive last Friday. Now, he gets set to face his former club where he left as the all-time appearances leader.

OPPONENT INFO: Oakland Roots SC

El Paso trails the all-time series with Oakland, 1-5-2, with the most prominent match between these two coming in the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs. These two sides played to a scoreless draw in Oakland back on June 7.

Oakland's offense has been on a tear as of late despite the defense lacking behind as of later. Peter Wilson has established himself as one of the elite offensive weapons in the Championship while Kendall McIntosh has a knack for the spectacular save in goal. How Locomotive contain the other scoring options for the Roots could define how this match goes on Wednesday.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Frank Daroma leads the Championship in passing accuracy (min. 100 passes) at 92.99% and passing accuracy in the opposing half at 90.09%.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls (462) and faced the fewest shots (219) in the USL Championship this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on fighting back against Rhode Island:

"It was important to score those two goals. That was critical for us because we didn't do that in the last two games, and it was something that we were missing. At home, we needed to come back and get those equalizers. I think it's gonna give us motivation to continue and move forward in October."

Cabrera on improvements needed in attack to snap skid:

"This is a mental game. The mental aspect is the most important above all. That's why the players need to build confidence in practice and then translate that to the field during the game. What we need to do is to stop the losing streak. Despite all the losing, we're still in the playoffs, so it's going to be about being mentally stronger to do the right things and make the difference."

Memo Diaz on result against Rhode Island:

"It was a crazy own goal that we got, but we need some luck on our side. We usually haven't gotten that kind of luck. We've gotten red cards and little mistakes that haven't gone our way, but it was a fun match, and we were able to fight back. We just need to be able to start on top for some of these games especially in the playoffs where things get tougher."

Gabi Torres on how team needs to play down the stretch:

"I believe we are really strong when we play together. We need everybody down the stretch. When we show fight on the field, it's really difficult to play against us. Now, with five matches left in the regular season, we need to stay humble and show more consistency to get the results we need in a tough Western Conference."







