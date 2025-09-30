MD Myers Earns USLC Team of the Week Selection for Week 30

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery forward MD Myers was named to the league's Week 30 Team of the Week.

Myers earned the honors after sparking Charleston's late comeback in their 2-2 draw with Orange County SC on Saturday.

Myers' 84th-minute goal proved to be the jolt that the Battery needed. Winning the penalty after he was taken down in the box by Ashton Miles, Myers stepped up and converted the spot attempt to cut into Orange County's lead. It was his 13th goal of the league campaign, and 17th across all competitions. Myers additionally recorded a match-high nine duels won.

The Team of the Week nod is his third of the season for Myers, and brings the Battery's season total for the accolade to 27.

Charleston's next match will be home vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Sat., Oct. 11. Tickets for Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Patriots Point are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







