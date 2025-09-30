Oakland Roots Sports Club Launches Third Kit Celebrating Bay Waters

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club, in partnership with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), today unveiled the 2025 CHARLY Third Kit designed by internationally recognized, Oakland-based artist Muzae Sesay at an exclusive drop at SFMOMA. Inspired by his powerful work "The Sun Has Reached The Same Point As The Moon Above The Ocean," the kits will debut on the field on Tuesday, October 7, at the Oakland Coliseum as Oakland Roots take on Hartford Athletic at 7 p.m. PT. The kits will also be available for purchase at the game.

"It's a dream to collaborate with SFMOMA and such an inspiring artist like Muzae," said Oakland Roots SC CMO, Edreece Arghandiwal. "These one-of-a-kind kits will be stunning on the field as we represent the local area through art and fashion. Bay waters give much to us and never ask for anything back. There is a beauty in the water that connects The Bay, and it's humbling to see this beautiful piece of art come together to tell that story."

Oakland Roots and SFMOMA came together earlier this year to create a limited-edition capsule collection designed by Muzae Sesay and produced by Oaklandish, available exclusively onsite at SFMOMA and online at SFMOMA.org. The 2025 CHARLY Third Kit is a collab jersey with vibrant, undulating forms and deep rhythmic colors. The kit's artwork evokes the mysterious pull of our Bay waters, a connection echoed in the inner collar phrase, "It's in the water."

"This is a surreal project for me to be a part of. It's my two biggest passions intersecting in a way I never expected. As a practicing studio artist who spent many amazing years working at SFMOMA as well as being a longtime football fan and kit collector, this collaboration is deeply personal to me," said Muzae Sesay. "It's a dream to have a painting based on my relationship to the Bay Area translated in this way- especially for it to be with a team like Oakland Roots, whom I've followed and supported since first reading about their inception in an article. My hope with this project is that it leads to greater interconnection between the art world and local sports, and also among all seemingly distant cultural communities- sustaining and nurturing the collaborative spirit of the Bay."

The 2025 CHARLY Third Kit will be available at a special release event celebration at SFMOMA's Museum Store Thursday, October 2, 2025, and at the Dimes Gallery (Section 105) in the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday, October 7, where Muzae will be displaying his artwork throughout the game.

"SFMOMA is thrilled to be partnering with the Oakland Roots SC on this special project. The museum is continuously seeking different ways to connect with our broader community and spotlight incredible local artists," said Shane Salvata, SFMOMA Museum Store Director. "Collaborating with the Oakland Roots and Muzae Sesay is the perfect opportunity to accomplish this goal, and celebrate the wonderful ways in which sports, art, design, and culture intersect."

Mirroring the placements on the 2025 CHARLY First and Second kits, Oakland Roots' premier partners Anthem Blue Cross, Ava Community Energy, ThredUp, and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport will be featured on the Third Kit.

Oakland Roots SC have partnered with DIMES to release two exclusive Muzae Digital Collectibles. The Full Muzae Kit Open Edition is accessible via a QR code on all 2025 Oakland Roots Official Jerseys through the month of October. The Muzae Limited Edition Collectible will be available only during the SFMOMA release on October 2, 2025, and at the Dimes gallery release at the Coliseum on October 7, 2025. Both collectibles are minted on base.

Constructed in a lightweight, match-ready performance fabric with breathable mesh panelling, this jersey unites form and function - fit for the pitch, the museum floor, or the streets of Oakland.

Details:

Sublimated all-over artwork inspired by Muzae Sesay's painting

Inner collar print: "It's in the water"

Woven Roots crest and embroidered Charly logo

Limited edition, once-in-a-lifetime release







