FC Tulsa Welcomes Rafa Rodriguez as Director of Academy

Published on September 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa is excited to announce Rafa Rodriguez as the club's new Director of Academy. Rafa joins FC Tulsa with a wealth of international experience and a passion for developing the next generation of soccer and futsal talent.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Argentine parents, Rafa has dedicated his career to empowering young athletes through the game. Since 2012, he has led Futsal Escola and Grind City Futsal in Memphis, TN, creating programs that emphasize technical mastery, creativity, and confidence in a family-oriented environment.

Rafa holds a CBF Pro Futsal License, a CONMEBOL A License from the Escuela Maradona-Menotti Coaching School, a U.S. Soccer National Youth License, and a Director of Coaching License. He has also served as a Pro Futsal Coach with Rush Futsal, running clinics nationwide and sharing his expertise with players and coaches across the country. Fluent in Portuguese and Spanish, Rafa brings a global perspective to coaching and youth development.

At FC Tulsa, Rafa will lead the club's Academy programs, including futsal and soccer initiatives, youth pathways, and community partnerships. His vision is to provide world-class development opportunities for young players in Oklahoma while fostering a culture of discipline, joy, and teamwork. Rafa is committed to helping every player reach their potential both on and off the field.

Caleb Sewell, General Manager and Sporting Director at FC Tulsa, shared his excitement about Rafa joining the club:

"We are pleased to officially welcome Rafa to Tulsa. He brings a distinctive expertise spanning both soccer and futsal, complemented by his proficiency in multiple languages, which will further strengthen our connections within the community. As we advance our commitment to delivering premier camps, clinics, sports performance, and coaching education, Rafa will provide leadership that supports our mission to elevate the game for players and coaches throughout Tulsa."

How can you work with Rafa? Visit www.fctulsatrainingacademy.com for more information.







