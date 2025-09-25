Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Indy Eleven

TULSA, Okla. - Western Conference leaders FC Tulsa (13W-8D-4L, 47 points) travel to Michael A. Carroll Stadium this Saturday, September 27, to face Eastern Conference opponents Indy Eleven (8W-5D-12L, 29 points). Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET), streaming live on ESPN+.

A Season of Milestones

FC Tulsa has clinched its first USL Championship Playoff berth since 2021 and currently sits atop the Western Conference, chasing not only silverware but also the club's first-ever home playoff match.

The Black and Gold are rewriting history with single-season records:

Most Points: 47 (2021) - currently tied, with a chance to set a new club record

Most Wins: 14 (2017, 2021) - just one away from matching it

Most Goals Scored: 49 (2015, 2021) - currently at 40 goals on the season

Striker Taylor Calheira continues to shine, sitting tied for third in the USL Championship Golden Boot race with 12 goals - just four off the league lead. He currently stands as the Western Conference's top scorer.

Tulsa leads the league in points gained from losing positions (20) and has scored 23 second-half goals, proving its ability to finish strong. With the postseason secured, every match is now a chance to lock in a top-four finish and bring playoff soccer to ONEOK Field for the first time.

The Last Encounter

Tulsa's most recent meeting with Indy Eleven came in Round 4 the USL Jägermeister Cup, where the Scissortails fell 2-1 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. That July match was essentially a dead rubber with no chance to qualify, which resulted in a heavily-rotated squad to give players valuable minutes and maintain match sharpness.

Indy Eleven scored late in the first half through Romario Williams, followed by an unfortunate own goal. Tulsa responded in the 72nd minute when Giordano Colli finished a sharp build-up involving Jamie Webber, pulling one back and setting the stage for a thrilling final stretch.

Multiple late chances, including Harvey St Clair's stoppage-time cross and a close-range effort from Kalil ElMedkhar, underscored Tulsa's ability to create dangerous goal-scoring opportunities and fight until the final whistle. Lessons from that match will fuel Tulsa's determination to flip the script this Saturday.

Storylines to Watch

Playoff Momentum: With a top-four finish and home playoff game on the line, Tulsa is battling to secure the best postseason position possible - every point matters down the stretch.

Goal-Scoring Record: Forward Taylor Calheira continues to shine. His 12th goal last Saturday not only secured Tulsa's playoff berth but also earned him Team of the Week honors. With this tally, Taylor is now tied with Phillip Goodrum (2023) and Joaquin Rivas (2018) for most goals in a single season in FC Tulsa history.

Defensive Backbone: Tulsa's defense has been the bedrock of its success, allowing just 27 goals - the fewest at this stage in club history.

Veteran defenders Lamar Batista (9,859 minutes) and Patrick Seagrist (9,729 minutes) are closing in on 10,000 career minutes in the USL Championship.

Defender Lucas Stauffer (98 appearances) is on the verge of joining the USL Championship Century Club. Two more appearances will put him at 100, including 18 with FC Tulsa, underlining his steady presence.

How to Watch & Join the Fun

Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET) at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, streaming live on ESPN+.

Tulsa fans can also cheer on the Scissortails with fellow supporters at the Official FC Tulsa Watch Party at Waldo's Owasso, featuring great food, cold drinks, and live coverage on big screens. Don't miss the 50% off beer special!

Waldo's Owasso

9140 N 121st E. Ave., Owasso, OK 74055

waldoschicken.com/owasso-ok

FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field on Saturday, October 4, to host Lexington SC at 7:00 p.m. CST.







