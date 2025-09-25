New Mexico United Seals Stunning 2-1 Upset over Colorado Springs

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United (11-10-4, 37 pts) pulled off a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday night, securing all three points, clinching the season series, and vaulting into third place in the Western Conference standings.

The match got off to a rough start for United, as Colorado Springs struck early with a goal in the 3rd minute to take a 1-0 lead. United nearly responded in the 23rd minute when Jaylin Lindsey found the back of the net, but the equalizer was disallowed due to an unintentional handball in the buildup. Despite the early setback, the Black & Yellow finished the first half strong, tallying 10 shots and applying sustained pressure on the Switchbacks' defense.

The second half brought high drama. In the 58th minute, goalkeeper Kris Shakes delivered a clutch diving save on a penalty attempt, keeping United within striking distance. That moment shifted the momentum-and just five minutes later, Dayonn Harris capitalized. A perfectly timed through ball from Greg Hurst sent Harris in behind the defense, and he coolly finished the one-on-one to level the score at 1-1.

With the match winding down, Shakes came up huge again in the 81st minute, making a spectacular one-handed diving save to preserve the tie. Just two minutes later, the breakthrough came. Carlos Moguel Jr. received a pass from Emmanuel Akale and rifled a brilliant strike into the right corner, giving United the 2-1 lead.

The Black & Yellow held on to seal a massive statement win-one that could prove pivotal as the playoff race heats up.

Standout Performers:

Dayonn Harris -

Harris was the spark United needed, using his blistering pace and sharp movement to keep constant pressure on Colorado's back line. He leveled the match in the 63rd minute with a composed finish, capping off a well-timed run behind the defense. His off-the-ball work and energy gave United a much-needed attacking edge.

Kris Shakes -

The standout between the posts, Shakes delivered two game-changing saves-first denying a penalty in the 58th minute, then pulling off a spectacular one-handed stop late in the second half. His poise, shot-stopping ability, and command of the box were critical to United's comeback victory.

Carlos Moguel Jr. -

Moguel delivered the match-winning moment in the 83rd minute with a stunning strike into the top right corner-his first goal in Black & Yellow. The finish capped off a confident performance and sealed a statement win for United.

Misconduct Summary:

COS: Matt Real (Yellow Card - 47 ')

NM: Dennis Sanchez (Yellow Card - 54')

NM: Gedion Zelalem (Yellow Card - 60')

NM: Chris Gloster (Yellow Card - 68')

NM: Greg Hurst (Yellow Card - 75')

COS: Marco Micaletto (Yellow Card - 94 ')

NM: Kris Shakes (Yellow Card - 94')

Stats Summary: COS/NM

Shots:10/16

Shots on Goal: 3/6

Saves: 3/2

Corners Won: 9/4

Fouls: 7/15

Up Next:

United returns to The Lab this Sunday at 4 PM MT to host Lexington SC in a pivotal late-season matchup. With the postseason fast approaching, the Black & Yellow aim to build on their momentum and secure vital points as they push toward October and playoff contention.







