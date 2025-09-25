Switchbacks FC Miss at Home against New Mexico United

Published on September 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC with possession against New Mexico United

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC with possession against New Mexico United(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fall short to New Mexico United, 1-2.

The boys in black and blue opened the scoring drive just three minutes into the match. #9 Levonte Johnson raced down the right side of the pitch, reaching the end line and keeping the ball in play, cutting back to #22 Marco Micaletto. Micaletto took a quick touch to send in a low cross across the front of goal, just missing #13 Stevie Echeverria, but perfectly setting up #20 Yosuke Hanya at the left post to slot it into the middle of the net.

The Switchbacks were awarded a penalty in the 59' after Hanya was brought down inside the 18-yard box. Hanya stepped up to take the kick, but his attempt toward the bottom-right corner was denied by New Mexico's keeper.

New Mexico equalized in the 64', #5 Dayonn Harris with a long-range shot from just outside the right side of the 18-yard box, assisted by #11 Mukwelle Akale.

In the 83', New Mexico struck again. Akale, positioned at the top of the arc, slipped a pass to #24 Carlos Moguel Jr. on the right side, who fired a shot into the top-right corner to give New Mexico the lead.

Overall, the Switchbacks recorded 10 shots with a 77.6% passing accuracy, along with 19 crosses and nine corners. Defensively, the back line tallied 10 tackles, winning seven, adding 11 interceptions.

The Switchbacks have another matchup this week on Saturday against Hartford Athletic for Mental Health Awareness Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers

Overall thoughts: "We had the opportunity to go one-nil. I think that seals the game, and then we make a bad decision of one-nil, which changes the complexion. We created a couple of opportunities. I can't fault the player's effort. Pleased with our effort overall."

On New Mexico's equalizer:

"The small decisions we made were not the end of the world, but it led to a transition and to a goal. Then it obviously gives them (New Mexico) such a boost at one-one. We're a little bit fragile right now from a psychological state."

Yosuke Hanya

On his first goal of the season:

"Obviously, it's been pretty long, since I haven't scored a goal. It has been since last year. So in that moment, I was thinking about getting to the back post so that I can find the back of the net, and that's exactly what happened. So I'm really proud of that."

Matt Mahoney

On the quick turnaround for New Mexico:

"We knew we're at home. We you know, we have the advantage to up the tempo, and we did quite well with that in the first half. Getting the lead early in the first couple minutes. We know they like possession, so we can prevent that."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (3) NM: Kris Shakes (1)

Goals: COS: Y. Hanya (A: Echevarria)(3') NM: D.Harris (A: Hurst)(64'), C. Mogel (A: Akale)(83')

YC:COS: Real (47'), Metusala (90+5') NM: Sanchez (54'), Zalalem (60'), Gloster (69'), Hurst (75'), Shakes (90+5')

