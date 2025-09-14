Switchbacks FC Earn a Point on the Road Against Tampa Bay

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Stevie Echevarria

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies delivered an action-packed match, trading goals throughout the night and ultimately finishing in a 3-3 draw.

In the first half alone, the Switchbacks registered three shots on target, controlled 63.1% of possession, and recorded three key interceptions.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring early in the 8'. #11 Blake Bodily headed the ball to #5 Paul Marie, who sent it into the left side of the net, giving the Rowdies an early lead.

The Switchbacks wasted little time finding their response. In the 17', #5 Matt Mahoney delivered a precise cross into the box, where #27 Juan Tejada timed his run perfectly. Rising above the defense, Tejada connected with a powerful header that sailed into the left side of the net, bringing the match level at 1-1.

Tampa struck back, scoring in the 21' with a near mirror of the Switchbacks' first goal, as #27 Laurence Wyke found #28 Woobens Pacius for the header. Only a few minutes later, Tampa scored again. In the 25', #2 Robert Castellanos headed Marie's free kick into the net

Tejada scored again, securing a brace. In the 32', #14 Duke Lacroix darted past a Tampa defender and spotted Tejada open. Tejada quickly controlled the ball, spun around, and fired it past the goalkeeper to bring the score to 3-2 heading into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, the Switchbacks knew they needed at least one more goal to earn a point on the road. Their persistence paid off in the 58', when #33 Isaiah Foster sent a perfect ball into the box. #22 Marco Micaletto, who slid it across the goal line to secure a hard-fought 3-3 draw with Tampa.

The Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on September 20th to go against Sacramento Republic for Noche Latina. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (0) TBR: Bill Hamid (2)

Goals: COS: Tejada (A:Mahoney) (17'), Tejada (A: Lacroix) (32'), Micaletto (A:Foster) TBR: Marie (A:Bodily) (8'), Pacius (A:Wyke) (21'), Castellanos (A: Marie) (25')

YC:COS: N/A TBR: Wyke (38'), Castellanos (41'), Cristostomo (43')

