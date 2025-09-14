Rhode Island FC Jumps into Playoff Position with 1-0 Win vs. Indy Eleven

Published on September 13, 2025

Rhode Island FC's Koke Vegas

PAWTUCKET, RI - A second-half own goal coupled with a heroic defensive effort powered Rhode Island FC to a crucial win on Saturday when it defeated Indy Eleven 1-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium. The win, which marked RIFC's sixth clean sheet in its last seven home games, put Rhode Island FC back above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings with just six games remaining in the regular season.

In a relatively quiet first half, Rhode Island FC (7W-11L-6T) had the better of scoring opportunities that were few and far between. The Ocean State club first tested Indy Eleven (7W-12L-5T) goalkeeper Luke Pruter in the 30th minute when he scooped up Joe Brito's long-distance shot. Indy went on to find its first and only shot on target of the half less than one minute later when the club's leading scorer, Jack Blake, forced an athletic diving save of out RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas with a curling long-range effort.

In the 34th minute, the RIFC continued to knock on the door when Noah Fuson whipped in a cross from the left wing and found Frank Nodarse, who drilled a header just over the bar. Four minutes later, Jojea Kwizera used crafty footwork to beat his defender on the right flank before laying a pass back at the top of the box to Amos Shapiro-Thompson, whose effort sailed just north of the woodwork.

In total, the homeside entered the locker room outshooting The Boys in Blue 7-2, testing Indy with five shots inside the penalty area. Eventually, the Ocean State club made it count in the 64th minute when Fuson broke free on the left wing, dribbling into the box before playing a dangerous low ball across the goalmouth. Indy defender James Musa slid in to intercept the pass, but the attempted clearance hit the left post and trickled into the back of the net to give RIFC a 1-0 lead.

As the game entered the final 15 minutes, Rhode Island FC nearly doubled its lead when Williams tore into the attacking third, finding Joe Brito at the top of the box. Brito flicked it forward to Fuson, who ripped a powerful shot on frame that was saved by Pruter.

Indy Eleven made one last push, and came within inches of an equalizing goal in second-half stoppage time. First, Vegas came up big, once again denying a free kick effort from Blake in the 89th minute. Three minutes later, Cam Lindley swung in another dangerous free kick that Musa headed goalward, and this time Vegas was not able to fully clear the danger. Pouncing on the loose ball in the box from point-blank range, Elvis Amoh fired a shot towards the wide open net, but second-half substitute Grant Stoneman heroically slid to the rescue to clear the shot off the goal line, putting his body on the line to block both the initial shot and Amoh's follow-up effort. With the ball still not clear, Amoh attempted an acrobatic overhead kick that fell onto the roof of the net, leaving Indy empty-handed after its best opportunity of the night.

Following the valiant defensive effort, Rhode Island FC held on for a critical three points, jumping above Indy and back into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a huge 1-0 win.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will kick off a two-game road trip when it travels to Miami FC on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. The Ocean State club will then make its way to Texas to take on El Paso Locomotive FC the following Friday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. After the road trip, RIFC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for its second-to-last home game of the 2025 regular season when it hosts Las Vegas Lights FC for a nationally-televised matchup on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN RI - James Musa (Own Goal), 64th minute: Musa deflects Noah Fuson's cross into the back of his own net. RI 1, IND 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

* Frank Nodarse made his 100th career USL Championship appearance. * James Musa's own goal in the 64th minute was the third own goal scored in favor of Rhode Island FC this season. * Koke Vegas kept his second-straight clean sheet and sixth in RIFC's last seven home games across all competitions. Vegas is now tied for third place in the USL Championship regular season with eight clean sheets, and has 17 in his Rhode Island FC career. * RIFC has conceded just one goal in its last seven home games. * Defender Aimé Mabika was shown a red card in the 88th minute and will be unavailable for selection in Rhode Island FC's next game at Miami FC on Sept. 19. * With six games remaining in the regular season, Rhode Island FC currently sits eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with 27 points, jumping above Indy Eleven with the 1-0 win.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Koke Vegas

Match stats and information available here.

