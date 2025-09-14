Republic FC Plays to 2-2 Draw Against Phoenix Rising FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On Saturday night, a sold out crowd welcomed Republic FC home after five straight road games and cheered the Indomitable Club to its fourth straight undefeated result, a 2-2 draw against Phoenix Rising FC. Russell Cicerone's first-half goal was followed by a Phoenix own goal to give Sacramento a 2-0 lead at the break, but a second half surge from Phoenix resulted in the two Western Conference teams splitting the points.

Republic FC nearly grabbed an early go-ahead goal in the opening minutes. Defender Rayan Djedje moved the ball forward for Jack Gurr. Gurr's full-field cross reached Ryan Spaulding who played it back into the mix. Khori Bennett rose above the defense to get a head to it, but Phoenix's keeper made a diving save to keep it out.

Another chance came in the ninth minute when Russell Cicerone beat his defender and slotted the ball in to Blake Willey. The homegrown product delivered a lateral pass for a one-touch shot by Jack Gurr. The ball was low and well-struck, but the keeper was in the right position to make the stop.

Sacramento's continued pressure paid dividends in the 20th minute when a ball over the top was misplayed by Phoenix. Russell Cicerone took control of the ball and even as the defender tried to pull him down to end the play, Cicerone muscled through and sent a right-footed shot past the keeper for his seventh goal of the season.

The Indomitable Club doubled its lead in the 32nd minute. Ryan Spaulding took his defender one-on-one to fire a cross into the box. Phoenix's Noble Okello misplayed the cross and drove the ball into the back of Rising's net.

Phoenix pulled one back in the 59th minute when Lee Desmond was called for a foul in the penalty area. Remi Cabral converted the penalty to put Phoenix on the board.

A hard collision in the 75th minute resulted in Khori Bennett picking up his second yellow card of the night and Republic FC was forced to close out the match with 10 men. With a man advantage, Phoenix found an equalizer in the 79th minute when Ihsan Sacko got on the end of a cross from Hope Avayevu.

The Quails are back in action next Saturday when they head out on the road to face reigning league champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Weidner Field is at 5:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 2 Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

September 13, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone 20', Own Goal (Noble Okello) 32'; PHX - Remi Cabral (Penalty) 59', Ihsan Sacko (Hope Avayevu) 79'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Khori Bennett (caution) 52', Lee Desmond (caution) 58', Khori Bennett (2nd caution) 95'; PHX - Ihsan Sacko (caution) 31', Hope Aveyavu (caution) 41', Carl Sainte (caution) 90+4'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Rayan Djedje (Cody Baker 45') (Chibi Ukaegbu 90'), Jack Gurr, Ryan Spaulding (Michel Benitez 67'), Luis Felipe, Blake Willey, Nick Ross (Rodrigo Lopez 68'), Russell Cicerone (Cristian Parano 68'), Khori Bennett

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Dominik Wanner, Lewis Jamieson, Justin Portillo

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 3, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2

Oakland Roots SC: Patrick Rakovsky, Noble Okello (Pape Mar Boye 90+2'), Ihsan Sacko, Hope Avayevu, Charlie Dennis, JP Scearace, Rafael Czichos (Carl Sainte 62'), Ascel Essengue, Daniel Flores (Dariusz Formella 90+1'), Pierce Rizzo (Collin Smith 62'), Remi Cabral (Darius Johnson 67')

Unused Substitutes: Triston Henry, Ryan Flood, Xian Emmers

Stats: Shots: 10, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 4, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2







