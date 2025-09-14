Battery Share Points in 3-3 Home Draw with Oakland

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery played Oakland Roots SC to a dramatic 3-3 draw on Saturday in a packed house at Patriots Point. Charleston struck first via Cal Jennings and reclaimed the lead with an MD Myers goal early in the second half, but Oakland quickly fired back to take the lead before the hour mark. Rubio Rubín came off the bench and leveled the score, forcing the points to be shared.

After some surprise rain showers before kickoff, the Battery started the night on the front foot.

Charleston's first dangerous chance of the match came in the 7th minute, when MD Myers redirected a cross by Langston Blackstock toward goal, but the shot was saved off the chest of Oakland goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh.

Charleston kept the pressure on as Cal Jennings nearly scored off an Aaron Molloy free kick in the 10th minute, redirecting it off the post and into McIntosh's hands. In the 20th minute, Emilio Ycaza forced McIntosh into a diving stop with a low strike toward the bottom-right corner.

Jennings rose to the occasion in the 26th minute to put the Battery ahead, 1-0, after heading home a cross from Nate Dossantos. The play was kept alive by Dossantos after he tracked down Joey Akpunonu's pass before rounding his run into the box. Dossantos chipped a perfect ball to Jennings on the back post, and the striker made no mistake.

The goal was Jennings' 15th of the league campaign, adding to his lead in the Championship Golden Boot race. It was also his 16th of the year across all competitions, most on the Battery. Dossantos recorded his first assist of the season.

In the 35th minute, Graham Smith nearly doubled Charleston's lead with a header on an open goal, but Oakland defender Neveal Hackshaw tracked back and was able to clear the shot off the line with a header.

Oakland were granted a way back into the game just before the break when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, conceded by Emilio Ycaza. EJ Johnson converted from the spot to level the score.

The match went into the break tied at 1-1. Charleston maintained 63% possession.

Play resumed for the second half with all still to play for.

Charleston wasted no time after the break, reclaiming the lead through Myers in the 46th minute with a sensational acrobatic strike. Langston Blackstock sent in a cross from the right side, and Myers timed his run perfectly, smashing a left-footed side volley into the back of the net from the middle of the box, making the score 2-1.

The goal was Myers' 15th of 2025 across all competitions, and his 11th in Championship play. Blackstock notched his second assist of the season.

However, Oakland managed to equalize and claim the lead in quick succession shortly thereafter. Peter Wilson leveled the score in the 52nd minute, and then scored a go-ahead goal in the 55th minute, giving the visitors a 3-2 lead less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Ben Pirmann made an immediate change in personnel after Oakland's third goal, bringing Rubio Rubín and Juan David Torres into the game off the bench. The pair helped Charleston restore their pressure and began knocking on the door again for an equalizer.

In the 74th minute, Rubín put his stamp on the game and scored to level the match at 3-3. Torres created space and the opportunity, advancing forward and playing a through ball to Rubín on the right side of the box. From there, Rubín charged toward the byline and struck the ball with his first touch, his shot deflected off McIntosh's gloves and went into the back of the net.

Rubín's goal was his third of the year and put an exclamation point on his return from FIFA World Cup qualifiers earlier in the week. Torres' assist brought his total to nine, placing him in sole possession of the Championship Golden Playmaker race.

Charleston pushed forward for a fourth goal. Jennings recorded a pair of on-target attempts in the 82nd minute, but both were saved. Torres and Aaron Molloy tested McIntosh before the 90th minute and both shots were stopped.

The match ended 3-3 after Oakland were able to outlast Charleston's final advances, snapping the Battery's 10-game home winning streak.

With the result. Charleston's record moves to 16W-5L-3d (51pts), placing them second in the Eastern Conference.







