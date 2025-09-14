Hounds Fall to First-Place Louisville on 2nd-Half Goals

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds battled toe-to-toe hosting USL Championship-leading Louisville City FC, but the visitors bagged a pair of second half goals to send the Hounds to a 2-0 defeat tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Kevon Lambert and Adrien Pérez scored for Louisville (17-1-6), which now sits six points clear atop the league with six matches remaining. The Hounds (8-9-7) had a 14-7 edge in shots and 63 percent of possession in the match, but they were shut out for the first time in nine matches.

First half

Both teams had some early forays into the opposing box, but neither side mustered a shot on goal until late in the half.

A physical match had its first flashpoint in the 21st minute when Robbie Mertz was able to circle Louisville's Brandon Dayes and enter the penalty area. Dayes gave a slight tug to Mertz's arm that sent the Hounds player to the ground, but no whistle sounded despite protests from Mertz and the nearby Paul Child Stand.

Players came together in the 40th minute after Louisville's Cameron Lancaster upended Hounds goalie Eric Dick, leading to some words and shoves being exchanged before the Hounds' free kick.

Lancaster and the Hounds' Danny Griffin both put soft chances on goal in stoppage time, but the match went to the break scoreless.

Second half

Louisville pulled ahead with a goal that began from a corner kick in the 50th minute.

The ball was played back from the box to a wide-open Pérez, who hit a low shot through traffic. The ball bounced around, first coming to Sean Totsch and then to Lambert, who put the ball in the net. The Hounds claimed one or both players were offside on the initial shot, but the team then trailed as the flag stayed down.

Augi Williams made a nice play shortly after the goal to send Mertz running forward into the box, but Mertz's left-footed effort was blocked by Totsch's slide.

Mertz then sent a free kick from the left side all the way to the back post, where Beto Ydrach headed the ball back across the face of goal, only to have Louisville's Josh Jones clear the ball skyward and out of play from near the goal line.

The Hounds inserted additional attackers off the bench in the waning moments, and only a lunging intervention kept a pass from Williams from finding the feet of Chase Boone in the 84th minute.

But Louisville put the result away in the 87th minute after countering quickly from a long spell of Hounds possession. Jansen Wilson timed a pass perfectly through to Pérez, who scored on the breakaway around Dick.

Modelo Man of the Match

Robbie Mertz kept the chances coming, even though the Hounds were unable to convert on the night. The attacking midfielder finished with 14 total crosses and three chances created - both tops on the team - and connected on 15 of 16 passes in the final third.

What's next?

The Hounds head back on the road for an Eastern Conference six-pointer against Hartford Athletic at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. Hartford (9-9-5) entered the day a point ahead of the Hounds with a West Coast trip to Monterey Bay FC later tonight.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Luke Biasi (Charles Ahl 69'), Bradley Sample (Brigham Larsen 84'), Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes (Junior Etou 46'); Robbie Mertz (Jason Bouregy 84'), Bertin Jacquesson (Chase Boone 69'); Augi Williams

Louisville City FC (3-5-2) - Damian Las; Kyle Adams, Josh Jones, Sean Totsch; Brandon Dayes (Sam Gleadle 72'), Kevon Lambert, Taylor Davila, Niall McCabe (Adrien Pérez 46'), Aiden McFadden (Amadou Dia 46'); Brian Ownby (Ray Serrano 78'), Cameron Lancaster (Jansen Wilson 46')

Scoring summary

LOU - Kevon Lambert 50' (Sean Totsch)

LOU - Adrien Pérez 87' (Jansen Wilson)

Discipline summary

LOU - Aiden McFadden 31' (caution - reckless foul)

LOU - Taylor Davila 37' (caution - dissent)

PIT - Robbie Mertz 48' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.