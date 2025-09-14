San Antonio FC Surges Back in 5-2 Win over Loudoun United FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEESBURG, Va. - San Antonio FC moved back into the win column with an emphatic 5-2 victory on the road over Loudoun United FC Saturday night.

Loudoun went into the halftime break carrying a 1-0 lead after a quick score in the 21st minute.

San Antonio tallied its first goal 58 minutes in as Jimmy Medranda volleyed in a spectacular corner kick from Jorge Hernandez. The Colombian followed up the score with an assist, pinging a ball for Santiago Patino to chest down and poke in for SAFC to take the lead just three minutes later.

An own goal evened the match in the 63rd minute before Hernandez slotted home a penalty kick for his ninth score of the season to give SAFC the 3-2 advantage.

The scoreline held until the 90th minute, when Harvey Neville scored his first goal from the club with a dagger from distance.

Hernandez went on to bag the team's second brace of the season, burying a shot from the top of the box in the final play of the match.

The win pushes SAFC to 9-8-6 on the season with 33 points, slotting into fourth place in the USL Championship Western Conference.

Scoring Summary:

LDN: Arquímides Ordóñez (Assisted by Ben Mines) 21'

SA: Jimmy Medranda (Assisted by Jorge Hernandez) 58'

SA: Santiago Patiño (Assisted by Jimmy Medranda) 61'

LDN: Alexis Souahy (Own goal) 63'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Penalty) 77'

SA: Harvey Neville (Assisted by Almir Soto) 90'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Assisted by Jimmy Medranda) 90+10'

Next Up

San Antonio FC hosts Orange County SC at Toyota Field on Saturday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC improves to 9-8-6 on the season, moving up to 4th place in the Western Conference standings with 33 points.

SAFC is now unbeaten in its last six road matches in USL play, also remaining undefeated against Loudoun all-time with a 2-0-2 record.

San Antonio scored five goals for the first time since July 29, 2023 in its third multi-goal victory of the season.

Defender Jimmy Medranda became the sixth SAFC player to net multiple goals after tallying his second score in the match.

SAFC set new season-highs with 26 shots and 11 shots on target in the match.

Forward Santiago Patino made his first start of the season, also scoring his first goal for SAFC since October 14, 2023.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez became the seventh player in club history to score double-digit goals in a single season, also recording his third assist of this year.

Defender Harvey Neville became the team's 14th different scorer of the campaign.

Medranda provided two assists, now leading the squad with four in league play.

Midfielder Almir Soto recorded his second assist across all competitions.

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez made two saves in the match.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Nelson Flores Blanco (Jimmy Medranda 46'), Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Rece Buckmaster, Almir Soto, Lucio Berron (Mohamed Omar 46'), Nicky Hernandez (Juan Agudelo 75'), Jorge Hernandez, Diogo Pacheco (Kyle Linhares 75'), Santiago Patiño (Harvey Neville 86')

Substitutions Not Used: Noah Dollenmayer, Daniel Namani

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 22'

LDN: Yellow Card (Pedro Santos) 36'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 45'

LDN: Second Yellow Card (Pedro Santos) 45+1'

SA: Yellow Card (Santiago Patiño) 66'

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Agudelo) 90+7'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the win)

"Overall, it was a good performance by the guys. Sloppy start, we had to get used to the field. It was hot and the turf was difficult, but after we gave up the goal, we start playing better. They got the red card at the end of the first half, and in the second half, the team was aggressive, pressing, playing high, putting a lot of crosses on their back line and that was the way we got five goals."

(On the team's improvement coming out of halftime)

"We made two subs. We put Mo [Omar] and Jimmy [Medranda] on the field, and those guys gave us a lot of possession. When the ball turned over, we recovered the ball right away. The guys were aggressive. After we scored the tying goal, we went for more and I'm glad to see that. I have to give credit to the team and to my players."

(On the team keeping its composure in the second half)

"I think we managed things the right way. Even when we were up 4-2 in the last two minutes, we kept the possession really well. We brought the ball from front to back and then back to front. If it wasn't a clear path, we brought it back and rotated the ball. We made sure Loudoun chased the ball, and I think the guys did really well in that part, managing the game with the ball."

(On scoring five goals)

"It's good to see everybody on the scoresheet. Jorge, Santi, Jimmy with an unbelievable set piece goal, and Harvey, so it's good. I think we have a team where every single guy can provide goals or goal opportunities for us."

Forward Santiago Patiño

(On the result)

"I'm happy for the three points. We needed them. We now have two games at home and if we take care of business, we put ourselves in a great spot This is a great win for us, and at home, we're strong and we're going to do a great job in these two coming matches at home."

(On his goal)

"I'm very happy to score again, to have that feeling again. I know it's gonna give me a lot of confidence for what's coming, and I'm happy to help the team. Jimmy has a lot of quality. He sent a nice cross. I saw there was gonna be a defender, and then I had time and space to control the finish."

Defender Jimmy Medranda

(On the win)

"It feels great. We needed the win, and we got it. Everything was about time. We've been playing good, just missing the last part, but today, it felt good to do it, and I know the rest of the season, we'll do what we do."







