San Antonio FC Falls, 0-2, to New Mexico in Western Conference Quarterfinals

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - San Antonio fell on the road to New Mexico United 2-0 in the Western Conference Quarterfinals Saturday night. The loss eliminates the team from the 2025 postseason, the club's sixth playoff appearance in 10 seasons.

New Mexico got on the board in the 20th minute, going on to double its lead in the 58th minute and held on to the advantage through the end of regulation.

With the loss, San Antonio's 2025 playoff run and 10th anniversary season comes to a close.

Scoring Summary:

NM: Mukwelle Akale 20'

NM: Valentin Nöel (Assisted by Kipp Keller) 58'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC finishes the season at 11-13-7 in 6th place in the Western Conference standings with 40 points.

San Antonio has five playoff appearances in the last six seasons.

SAFC finished the season as Copa Tejas champions, also having made the quarterfinals of both the USL Jägermeister Cup and Western Conference Playoffs.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez finished the campaign with 67 chances created, leading the league for the second consecutive season.

SAFC Starting XI: Richard Sanchez, Nelson Flores Blanco, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alexis Souahy, Rece Buckmaster (Harvey Neville 79'), Noah Dollenmayer, Almir Soto (Jimmy Medranda 79'), Lucio Berron (Diogo Pacheco 79'), Luke Haakenson (Nicky Hernandez 65'), Jorge Hernandez, Santiago Patiño (Alex Greive 65')

Substitutions Not Used: Daniel Namani, Abdi Salim, Landry Walker

Disciplinary Summary:

NM: Yellow Card (Gedion Zelalem) 33'

NM: Yellow Card (Dayonn Harris) 71'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 75'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the loss)

"During the season, we talk about moments of the game. Before the second goal, when we were playing, we were in control of the game. When we were losing 1-0, we were chasing the game. We were creating something good. We fell asleep for a second, and they scored the second goal, and it was difficult to go and come back in the game. That moment kills. Early in the game, we play a lot of long balls, so after the 15th or 20th minute, we start playing from the back, we start connecting passes and we look much better, so it's been a learning season. It's sad that we were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but we're going to come back. We're going to work harder to come back and compete for the cup again next year."

(On the team's growth during the season)

"From preseason to now, first of all, I want to thank my staff, my players, the organization, for all the support. Since day one, we received the support from them I'm glad that we made playoffs, because this team deserved to make playoffs. In tough moments, those guys fought, those guys put in the work, those guys ran the extra mile to put the team in playoffs, so I appreciate that. I want to thank the guys for that. In the first round of playoffs, we played a good team. They beat us. They're a good team, so they deserve to be in the next round."

(On lessons to take away from the year)

"I think the hard work. Especially the last part of the season that we played a lot of games away and then coming back home for the last game against El Paso, we put on a good performance. Everybody was committed. We need to make sure to have those kind of weeks more consistently. We knew before El Paso that that was a do or die. We must win that game, and the way they performed was amazing, so it's to make sure that everybody is focused on that. Every game should be like that. It doesn't matter if it's the first game of the season or if it's the last game of the season to make playoffs, every single game should be like that, like a final."

Midfielder Lucio Berron

(On clinching a playoff berth)

"Well, tonight's match was about details. I felt overall, we did a great job. We came and did what we were supposed to and what we planned in the week, but at the end of the day it's about details. It's a little slip here and there and they score two goals from that But overall, I think we did a great job. The guys gave everything out there which is important, but sometimes you lose. That's part of the game as well."

(On finishing his first professional season)

"Well personally, it was a great season for me because I played a lot of games and started too, but especially because I learned a lot. There are some amazing players on this team and very experienced players, and I think I got a lot of experience personally from them. I grew a lot as a player but mostly as a person, and games like tonight are a part of that learning process, and they're very important as well."

