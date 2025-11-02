Republic FC and Jamaican Striker Khori Bennett Launch Donation Campaign to Support Families Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

As communities across the Gulf Coast begin to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Melissa, the Republic FC Foundation and striker Khori Bennett - a native of Jamaica - have launched a donation drive to aid relief and recovery efforts.

"I was born and raised in Jamaica. Being away and seeing the news as well as hearing directly from the experience of my family has been heartbreaking," says Bennett. "They currently don't have any access to basic necessities as everything has been completely destroyed. Since the hurricane has passed I've seen a lot of people from all over the world, both Jamaicans and non-Jamaicans, rally around to help with the recovery of the country even though it won't be easy."

Fans and community members can help support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts by making a donation at SacRepublicFC.com/Relief.







