Match Recap - USL Championship Playoffs Round 1

Cary, NC - Loudoun United Football Club's season of firsts comes to an end following a 1-0 loss to North Carolina FC in the 1st Round of the USL Championship Playoffs at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Match Summary

Loudoun United FC falls short of victory in a 1-0 loss to North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. With this loss, the Red-and-White have been eliminated from the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. North Carolina opened the scoring early in the match, with Oalex Anderson's left-footed shot from the top of the box finding a slight deflection of a Loudoun United defender, then into the back of the net in the 6th minute of play. An uncommon defensive mistake by Loudoun United saw them fall behind early; however, the Red-and-White battled hard in the first half, dominating in shots, chances, corners, and possession. Both clubs would head to the locker room with the score 1-0 in favor of North Carolina FC.

In the second half of play, Loudoun United continued their aggressive attack. The Red-and-White would outshoot their opponent 19-7, but were unable to find the equalizing goal. The final whistle would blow, and Loudoun United's magical season of firsts would come to an unfortunate end.

Final score: North Carolina FC 1 - 0 Loudoun United FC.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Ryan Martin on tonight's result:

"It hurts, and in the moment, it will continue to hurt. But I think when we zoom out, we accomplished so much this year. We stuck to our identity all match long, and all season long. The guys pushed hard, fought hard, and never gave up in the end. That's Loudoun United soccer. Sometimes it doesn't happen for you, but when we look back, there are some truly great memories made and shared this season. We will be back."

Notes

Loudoun United FC has been eliminated from the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs

North Carolina FC will advance to take on the winner of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Charleston Battery match.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2025

