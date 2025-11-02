Riverhounds Advance on PK Shootout
Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds advanced in the USL Championship Playoffs in dramatic fashion, winning a penalty kick shootout 4-2 over Hartford Athletic after playing to a 0-0 draw through 120 minutes of regulation and extra time tonight at Highmark Stadium.
Hounds goalkeeper Eric Dick saved the first penalty kick of the shootout, Hartford missed on their fourth attempt, and Bertin Jacquesson, Robbie Mertz, Augi Williams and Sean Suber made the Hounds a perfect 4-for-4 from the spot to advance.
The fourth-seeded Hounds advance to host No. 8-seed Detroit City FC, which sprung a 1-0 upset over No. 1 Louisville City FC tonight. That Eastern Conference Semifinal will be Saturday, Nov. 8 at a time to be determined.
