New Mexico United Falls, 1-0, to FC Tulsa Before Electric Home Crowd; Sergio Rivas Reaches Career Milestone

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - - New Mexico United (10-9-3, 33 pts) saw its two-match winning streak come to an end on Saturday night with a narrow 1-0 loss to FC Tulsa at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. A spirited crowd of 9,177 fans packed the stands for Meow Wolf Night, bringing vibrant energy and creativity to an evening defined by grit, determination, and defensive intensity.

Despite the result, New Mexico United remains in third place in the USL Championship's Western Conference, maintaining a strong position in the playoff race with just weeks remaining in the regular season.

From the opening whistle, the Black & Yellow set the tone with aggressive pressing and sustained attacking pressure. United controlled much of the tempo, engaging in fierce midfield battles and generating several promising opportunities. The team's relentless effort was on full display, reflecting the focus and urgency of its late-season push for postseason positioning.

The night also marked a significant personal achievement for Albuquerque native Sergio Rivas, who officially surpassed 10,000 regular-season minutes in the USL Championship. This milestone is a testament to Rivas' consistency, durability, and high-level performance throughout his professional career.

As the match progressed, United continued to push for a breakthrough, creating multiple chances in the final third. However, the final touch eluded them. In stoppage time, a defensive miscue led to an own goal, giving FC Tulsa the narrow advantage and sealing the 1-0 result.

New Mexico United will now regroup and shift focus to its next fixture as it continues the fight for playoff positioning in the final stretch of the season.

Standout Performer: Will Seymore

Despite the result, Will Seymore was a key defensive presence for New Mexico United, recording ten crucial defensive contributions. His timely tackling and composure in possession helped anchor the midfield, maintaining stability for the team and setting an aggressive tone throughout the match.

Stats Summary: NM/TUL

Shots: 11/10

Shots on Goal: 1/2

Saves: 2/1

Corners Won: 6/3

Fouls: 18/12

Misconduct Summary:

TUL: Alex Dalou (Yellow Card - 24')

NM: Ousman Jabang (Yellow Card - 42')

NM: Chris Gloster (Yellow Card - 62')

TUL: Eliot Goldthorp (Yellow Card - 94')

NM: Kris Shakes (Yellow Card - 97')

TUL: Trevor Amann (Yellow Card - 97') Up Next:

New Mexico United heads to California for a road matchup against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, September 20th, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM MT. The team will then continue its road trip with a midweek clash against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on September 24th.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.