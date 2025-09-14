Rowdie Take a Point in 3-3 Shootout with Colorado Springs

Published on September 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies notched three goals but only managed to come away with one point in a 3-3 result in Saturday's matchup versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Al Lang Stadium.

"It was a tale of two halves," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "... We gave up two goals that I really think we should do better with. I think we should have more pressure on the ball and should be marking better on the first goal. [Colorado Springs'] third goal was down to marking in the box. They're a reminder to us that we have to do those things all the time."

Rowdies loanee Paul Marie kicked off the scoring only eight minutes into the match when he received a headed pass from Blake Bodily in stride, pushing the ball forward in the final third before slicing through Colorado Springs' defensive line and calmly depositing a low strike into the back of the net.

Former Rowdies Forward Juan Tejada answered for the visitors in the 17th minute, heading home a cross from teammate Matt Mahoney sent into the center of the box. However, the Rowdies leading scorer Woobens Pacius responded only five minutes later with his own header. Englishman Laurence Wyke provided the service on the go-ahead goal, curling a strike the left edge of the box right on target for Pacius to head past the outstretched hands of keeper Christian Herrera.

Defender Robert Castellanos made it three tallies for Tampa Bay in the 25th minute when he deftly redirected a perfectly placed free kick delivered by Marie from the left flank.

"We used the ball really well in the first half," said Casciato. "I think you saw we got more dangerous when we were in the attacking half and we got into the opposition's box a lot more. The second half we had our moments where we created more really big chances, but I definitely think that's a positive because I've been talking about being more dangerous in the attacking third. It's great to see guys do that tonight."

Tejada cut the lead in half just past the half hour mark, though. The visitors quickly regained possession following a nullified corner kick by the Rowdies, setting Tejada up for a one-two finish from just outside the box that slipped past Rowdies Keeper Bill Hamid.

Colorado Springs found their second equalizer of the evening in the 58th minute. Isiah Foster created the scoring chance with a low cross from the left wing that slipped through Tampa Bay's defensive line, allowing a sliding Marco Micaletto to tap the ball across the goal line.

Saturday's draw leaves the Rowdies 10th in Eastern Conference standings, five points back of Rhode Island FC for the final playoff spot with seven more matches left to play in the USL Championship season.

"My job is to make sure the guys learn from each experience and get a little bit better," said Casciato. "I think they've done a really good job of that. It's now about putting together a complete performance. How can we make that first half performance not just a 45-minute performance, but make it a 90-minute performance. If we do that, we're going to win a lot of games. It's about making sure we're taking steps forward and getting closer to that."

The Rowdies return to action for a midweek road matchup at Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday, September 17. Kickoff for the match is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to watch the match locally on Tampa Bay 44 and ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Marie (Bodily), 8'

COS - Tejada (Mahoney), 17'

TBR - Pacius (Wyke), 22'

TBR - Castellanos (Marie), 25'

COS - Tejada (Lacroix), 33'

COS - Micaletto (Foster), 58'

Caution Summary

TBR - Wyke, Yellow Card, 38'

TBR - Castellanos, Yellow Card, 41'

TBR - Crisostomo, Yellow Card, 43'

Lineups

Rowdies: Hamid, Vancaeyezeele, Castellanos, Guillen, Azocar, Wyke, Crisostomo (Skinner, 59'), Bodily, Marie (Alvarez, 81), Arteaga (, Mendez, 59'), Pacius (Sharp, 81')

Rowdies Bench: Bandre, Lasso, Skinner, Alvarez, Mendez, Sharp, Rodriguez

Colorado Springs: Herrera, Lacroix, Mahoney, Metusala, Foster (Fjeldberg, 75'), Creek (Mrowka, 64'), Echevarria, Hanya (Vassell, 64'), Micaletto (Real, 75'), Huerman (Johnson, 84'), Tejada

Colorado Springs Bench: Burke, Ward, Johnson, Fjeldberg, Real, Vassell, Mrowka







