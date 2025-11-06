Rowdies Announce Initial End-Of-Season Roster Update

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies today provided the club's initial roster update following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship Regular Season.

Six players from this year's squad are currently under contract for the 2026 season. The list of players under contract includes midfielder Luis Alvarez, defender Robert Castellanos, defender Aaron Guillen, midfielder Lewis Hilton, forward Endri Mustali, and defender Laurence Wyke.

Forward Manuel Arteaga, midfielder Juan Carlos Azocar, midfielder Blake Bodily, midfielder Nick Moon, and midfielder Pacifique Niyongabire are all out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Forwards Woobens Pacius and Charlie Sharp, and midfielder Paul Marie have all departed the club at the end of their respective loans.

Additionally, club legends Leo Fernandes and Forrest Lasso have both retired from professional soccer, with Fernandes set to transition into a new role within the organization.

Per USL Championship policy, roster decisions regarding contract options for the 2026 season cannot be announced until two days after the 2025 USL Championship Final on Saturday, November 22. The Rowdies will announce decisions on all remaining players with a contract option at that time.







