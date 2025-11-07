Ss&e Announces Brian Colbert as Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) today announced that Brian Colbert has joined the organization as senior vice president of global partnerships to help advance the organization's efforts to build community, champion our values and drive the future of our business through purpose-built partnerships. In this new role, he will oversee the alignment of SS&E's global partnerships strategy for all franchises and key markets, developing innovative and relevant partnership platforms across community engagement, digital media, custom activations and more. With over two decades of relevant experience with major sports and entertainment brands, Colbert will play a key role in supporting our domestic and international business development work and will report to Frank Miceli, chief commercial officer for SS&E.

"Brian is a dynamic leader with an impressive background across the sports, technology and entertainment fields, demonstrating his ability to lead his teams to achieve success, no matter the product or audience," said Miceli. "His visionary spirit will inspire and drive us in our ongoing work building innovative, engaging and fan centered brand collaborations, and we look forward to learning from his expertise to amplify our existing strategy to deliver award-winning, purpose-built partnerships."

Before joining SS&E, Colbert served as regional general manager of gaming in the Americas for TikTok, where he led revenue and business development efforts for one of the company's largest verticals. His team helped make TikTok a key destination for both brand and performance advertising with some of the world's most-recognized gaming companies. Prior to TikTok, Colbert served as head of gaming sales for the Americas at Meta where he was responsible for driving revenue growth across both North America and Latin America. Working with key advertising clients spanning cross-platform gaming, mobile gaming and sports betting, his team helped make Meta one of the leading platforms for user acquisition and performance-based advertising within the gaming sector. Before joining Meta, he held the roles of senior vice president of sales and marketing for MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates and chief revenue officer for About.com, now Dotdash/Meredith, as well as senior sales roles at SiriusXM/Pandora, ESPN and MTV.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to join an organization like the Spurs who have such a storied tradition on the court and are such an important part of the San Antonio community off the court," said Colbert. "The Spurs have always been at the forefront of partnership innovation, and I hope to build upon that legacy with my experience in digital advertising and social media."

A native of Washington, D.C., Colbert earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Duke University, where he was a Carl T. Rowan scholar, and went on to earn a masters of business administration and corporate finance strategy from New York University's Stern School of Business.







