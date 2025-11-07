YWCA Tulsa and FC Tulsa Launch Rising Stars FC to Support Refugee Youth in Tulsa

Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - YWCA Tulsa and FC Tulsa have joined forces to launch Rising Stars FC, a youth soccer team created through YWCA Tulsa's Refugee Youth Mentorship Program. This initiative empowers refugee and immigrant youth in Tulsa through mentorship, teamwork, and the unifying power of sport.

Community partners have come together to make the program possible. Ascension St. John Sportsplex -- the official FC Tulsa Training Facility and a world-class community sports complex -- donated field time and coordinated gameplay. 83United, FC Tulsa's independent supporters group, and Mac's Soccer Shack sponsored the team's jerseys. Cleats4Kids provided cleats, shin guards, and socks to ensure every player is fully equipped and ready to play with confidence.

Rising Stars FC brings together teenage players from diverse backgrounds to train, compete, and connect through mentorship. The program combines athletic development with academic encouragement and community support, creating a strong foundation for success both on and off the field.

For many of the players, who are from Afghanistan and Syria, soccer offers a familiar sense of comfort amid the many changes of resettling in a new country. It's a connection to home--a universal game that transcends language and culture. Their coach, a YWCA Tulsa staff member who speaks both Dari and Pashto, provides not only guidance but a shared understanding of their experiences. In keeping with cultural norms, the program creates a safe, all-boys environment where the players can relax, speak their native languages, and build friendships.

Amid the challenges of adapting to life in America, soccer gives them a welcome sense of belonging and the freedom to simply play. Rising Stars FC currently plays against Pablo FC, a team composed primarily of Jenks High School students from Zomi and Latino backgrounds.

"The opportunity to participate in the Exhibition Fall Soccer League means the world to me," said Abdullah Ahmadzai, a 19-year-old team member from Afghanistan.

"It has given me not only the opportunity to develop and hone my skills and become a better soccer player but has helped me build strong connections with my teammates. The support from the coaches and everyone around us keeps me motivated and makes me want to push harder every game."

"This is a huge milestone for our boys, who have long hoped to play in an organized league," said Lydia Kirha, YWCA Tulsa Youth Education Manager. "More than just a team, Rising Stars FC offers a safe, supportive space for connection, cultural exchange, and belonging. Through the joy of soccer, the boys are building confidence, friendships, and lifelong memories." "At Ascension St. John Sportsplex, we believe sports have the power to unite and inspire.

Supporting Rising Stars FC and the refugee youth of the YWCA program reflects that mission in action," says J.W. Craft, Owner, Ascension St. John. " By providing a place to play and grow, we're helping empower young athletes and strengthen the community we serve." "Mac's Soccer Shack has taken pride in serving the Tulsa soccer community over the past 33 years. Whether it has been our service in the store or donations to local organizations, we strive to make a positive impact on each customer," said Mark McIntosh, owner of Mac's Soccer Shack.

"It was a pleasure working with the YWCA this Fall to get their custom jerseys designed and delivered for their season." "Many backgrounds, one dream -- we play as one," said Said Shoaib Qadri, YWCA Tulsa Refugee Program Supervisor and Rising Stars FC Coach.

"Our players come from different parts of Afghanistan and the Middle East, but when they step on the field, they share the same goal. Soccer brings them together, gives them confidence, and reminds them that even far from home, they're part of something bigger." "It is 83 United's mission and our passion to help reach out to anyone in need though soccer," said Steve Hitz, 83 United President.

"When we first found out about the Rising Stars and their community, we immediately started reaching out about what they needed to get the ball rolling. We as a group are excited to see them rise up and be excited to play a game that we love." "Cleats for Kids is proud to support the Rising Star FC athletes by providing socks, shin guards, and cleats. Our mission to equip and empower Oklahoma kids goes far beyond the shoes," said Mandy Parker, Cleats For Kids Program Manager.

"C4K levels the playing field so every child has an opportunity to get active, build confidence, and learn life lessons through sports. We are excited to see the smiles and the impact this gift has on the kids!"

How to Get Involved Sponsors, volunteers, and community members can support Rising Stars FC by contributing to YWCA Tulsa's Refugee Youth Mentorship Program or future seasons. www.ywcatulsa.org/volunteer for volunteering and givebutter.com/LOUYgz for donations.







