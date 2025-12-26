FC Tulsa Keeps Defender Owen Damm in Black & Gold

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has confirmed defender Owen Damm will return for the 2026 USL Championship season after a year marked by heavy minutes, consistent starts, and strong reviews for his defensive reliability and work rate.

"Owen is a bright young prospect, and this season marked an important milestone for him, playing more minutes than he ever has before." said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "We're focused on building on that momentum and helping him continue to grow, because he's a top young talent with a very bright future in front of him. He has everything you would look for in a wingback and we are confident this coming season will be his best yet."

Damm started in 24 of his 33 appearances, and logged 2,097 minutes throughout his 2025 campaign while providing consistency across the back line and wide channels. His contributions went far beyond the score sheet, where he recorded one goal and four assists, and delivered 13 key passes. From wide areas, Damm completed 17 successful crosses.

Defensively, Damm was one of the most reliable two-way players on the roster. He won 29 tackles at a strong 67.4% success rate, added 72 clearances, 6 blocks, and 21 interceptions, consistently handling defensive responsibilities against some of the league's most dangerous attacks.

New for the 2026 Season: FC Tulsa Sideline Club

FC Tulsa is introducing the all-new Sideline Club, offering fans an elevated matchday experience. Members will enjoy exclusive pre- and post-game field access, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information or to secure your Sideline Club experience, contact 918-727-2231 or tickets@fctulsa.com.FC Tulsa will return to ONEOK Field for its 2026 USL Championship Home Opener on March 14, 2026 when it hosts San Antonio FC. Fans can secure their spots early with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







