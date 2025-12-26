Miami FC Signs USL Championship Defender Arthur Rogers

Published on December 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of defender Arthur Rogers for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Miami FC signs Rogers following his two-year stint with FC Tulsa, including the most recent 2025 season where the Oklahoma squad made it to the USL Championship final. While with Tulsa, the Englishmen scored two goals and five assists. Rogers also played for USLC side Hartford Athletic for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The defender is also experienced on the USL League One side. Rogers played for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for two seasons. Rogers was a key member of the squad earning USL League One Team of the Year, USL League One Defensive Player of the Year, and USL League One MVP Finalist in 2022 and 2023. In the latter season, he was awarded the 2023 USL League One Golden Playmaker following his 11 assists for the Hailstorm. In that 2023 season, Rogers ranked high amongst the team leaders across all defensive statistics, including 43 tackles won, 179 duels won, 35 arial duels won, 55 clearances, 9 blocks, and 28 interceptions.

"I'm really excited for this next step in my career. I cannot wait to work alongside such a talented group of players," said Rogers on signing with Miami. "I will give it everything I have each and every day! My family and I can't wait to see this amazing city."

In his collegiate career, Rogers played one season at Kentucky Wesleyan College before transferring to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where he was named to the All-WAC Second Team as well as the United States Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region Second Team. While in college, Rogers also had 14 appearances in USL League Two for Corpus Christi FC.

