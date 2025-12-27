FC Tulsa Announces Return of Ian Carlos Souza Daniel for 2026 Season

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has confirmed the return of defender Ian Carlos Souza Daniel for the 2026 USL Championship season.

In a season that demanded resilience and depth, Souza Daniel stepped up, appearing in eight matches and logging 677 minutes, including seven starts. A late-season addition from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Souza Daniel fit seamlessly into the group and emerged as a key piece in FC Tulsa's march to the USL Championship Final.

"Ian showed a high level of composure and maturity every time he stepped on the field," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "He's reliable in one-on-one situations, reads the game extremely well, and brings a calm presence that lifts the entire back line. His performances spoke for themselves when he came into the season, and we're excited to have him continue growing with us in 2026."

Souza Daniel was a defensive stopper throughout his appearances, tallying an impressive 50 clearances, five blocks, and 11 interceptions, consistently reading danger and breaking up attacks before they developed. He added five tackles and showed a growing comfort defending in space, while also contributing on the ball with 159 completed passes at a 77.6% accuracy rate. His ability to progress play stood out even further in advanced areas, completing nearly 70% of his passes in the opponent's half and successfully taking on defenders with four completed dribbles.

