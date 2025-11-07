Blake Willey and Chibi Ukaegbu to Join U.S. U-19 National Team

Sacramento, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced that Republic FC midfielder Blake Willey and defender Chibuike "Chibi" Ukaegbu have been selected to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team roster for its upcoming training camp in Wrexham, Wales from November 9-19. They are the only players representing a USL Championship club on the roster.

The camp will also include friendlies against Germany (November 12), Wales (November 15), and Japan (November 18).

The 18-year-olds signed their first professional contracts with Republic FC ahead of the 2024 season following a successful tenure with the club's youth academy.

Willey had a breakout year in 2025. After becoming the second-youngest player to start in a Republic FC season opener, he went on to set a new club record for homegrown players with 27 appearances, 19 starts, and 1,590 minutes in the regular season. His three assists ranked first among the league's top young players, earning him two Team of the Week selections. In May, he competed with the U.S. U-18 National Team in the UEFA Friendship Cup and appeared in every game to help the team bring home the championship trophy.

Roseville-native Ukaegbu set a new career high with 19 appearances and 949 minutes played across all competitions this year. In league play, he is among the top five in defenders under age 20 with 36 clearances, 16 interceptions, and 49 duels won. Chibi also spent time playing up two age groups with the U-20 Men's National Team, earning training camp call ups in January, September, and October.

