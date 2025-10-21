Duke Lacroix Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 33

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Duke Lacroix has been named to the Team of the Week bench for week 33 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Lacroix delivered a standout performance on Saturday night as the Switchbacks faced off against the Las Vegas Lights. He played a key role in the team's success, providing assistance with the lone goal of the match with a perfectly timed run and cross.

Beyond his offensive contribution, Lacroix was equally impactful on the defensive end, recording a crucial clearance to deny a scoring opportunity. Throughout the match, he completed 18 accurate passes and maintained a solid 72% passing accuracy, showcasing his composure and consistency on both sides of the pitch.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 33

GK - Colin Shutler, Orange County SC

D - Sean Suber, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Gagi Margvelashvili, Oakland Roots SC

D - Jonathan Ricketts, Miami FC

M - Alex Méndez, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery

M - Marcus Epps, Lexington SC

M - Jackson Wälti, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

F - Michee Ngalina, Hartford Athletic

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Bruno Rendón, Indy Eleven

Coach - Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery

Bench - Koke Vegas (RI), Guillaume Vacter (PIT), Duke Lacroix (COS), Blaine Ferri (LEX), Jansen Wilson (LOU), Diego Mercado (MIA), Mukwelle Akale (NM)

The Switchbacks play their final regular-season match on the road against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 25th.







