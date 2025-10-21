Molloy Named to USLC Team of the Week, Pirmann Wins Coach of the Week

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery midfielder Aaron Molloy and Head Coach Ben Pirmann were named to the league's Week 33 Team of the Week.

Coach Pirmann takes home his third Coach of the Week honor of the season. The boss had to navigate Charleston's unique scheduling circumstance, where the clash with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was delayed two days, but the squad did not miss a beat and delivered a convincing 5-0 win against the defending champions. Charleston then extended their undefeated streak in the league to six games after drawing 1-1 with Detroit City FC.

Molloy was a top performer against Colorado Springs and Detroit. The Irish midfielder particularly dazzled against Switchbacks FC, scoring one goal and chipping in two assists. Molloy totaled six chances created, three interceptions, nine recoveries, 10 duels won, and 174 completed passes (92% accuracy) across both matches. It's Molloy's third Team of the Week honor of the year.

Charleston will be away for their next match, against Sacramento Republic FC on Wed., Oct. 22. Battery's next home game is on Sat., Oct. 25, against Birmingham Legion FC for the regular season finale. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







