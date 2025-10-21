Marcus Epps, Blaine Ferri Receive Week 33 Team of the Week Honors

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship named two Lexington SC teammates to its Week 33 Team of the Week for their standout performances Friday night - Marcus Epps and Blaine Ferri (bench).

Epps was uncontainable vs. Sacramento Republic FC. He assisted Cory Burke's opening goal in the 4' minute, then scored a worldie himself in the second half. His goal is currently nominated for Goal of the Week.

In addition to his goal contributions, Epps won 4/5 duels, recorded two clearances and made one recovery.

Ferri was named to the Team of the Week bench and has been a revelation since signing with Lexington midway through the season.

On Friday, Ferri provided the assist for Epps and delivered eight balls into the final third. Defensively, the 25-year-old won all five of his duels, made eight recoveries, tallied four interceptions and two clearances.

Epps inclusion in the Team of the Week starting XI is his first of the campaign. Week 33 marks Ferri's first TOTW nod in 2025.

2025 Team of the Week Honors

Week 1 - Joe Hafferty, Terry Boss (Coach)

Week 3 - Marcus Epps (Bench)

Week 15 - Terry Boss (Coach), Xavier Zengue (Bench)

Week 17/18 - Michael Adedokun

Week 19 - Kieran Sargeant

Week 20 - Brooks Thompson (Player of the Week)

Week 23 - Michael Adedokun (Bench)

Week 25 - Joe Hafferty, Kieran Sargeant

Week 27 - Nick Firmino

Week 28 - Kieran Sargeant

Week 33 - Marcus Epps, Blaine Ferri (Bench)







