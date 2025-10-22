Our C8ptain. Champion. Forever Indomitable: Club's First Signing Rodrigo Lopez to Retire Following 2025 Season

Longtime Republic FC captain will hang up his boots after a 22-season career in the U.S. and Mexico Lopez will join Republic FC's staff for the 2026 season to support and help develop players along the pro pathway Club to salute his accomplished career and celebrate him at Saturday's Regular Season Finale on October 25

Sacramento, Calif. - After two decades defined by passion, loyalty, and unforgettable moments, Republic FC's captain and first-ever signing, Rodrigo "RoRo" Lopez, has announced that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season. The man who helped ignite professional soccer in Sacramento will hang up his boots - leaving behind a legacy that helped shape a club, inspire a city, and define an era. Across his 22-season career, Lopez has featured for 13 different clubs in the United States and Mexico, including seven seasons for Sacramento Republic FC. He will now begin the transition to a player development role bridging Republic FC's youth academy and first team beginning in the 2026 season.

"This game has been my life. I started playing fútbol when I was just 3 years old at the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club, running around the field with nothing but pure joy in my heart. My career has been full of ups and downs, victories, defeats, injuries, comebacks, and everything in between," said Lopez. "But I wouldn't trade a single moment of it. I've been fortunate to become a champion, to represent my teams with pride, and to share the field with some of the most talented and passionate people in the sport."

He continues, "As I close this chapter, I do so with a full heart and no regrets. Fútbol has given me more than I ever dreamed of and now, I'm excited to pour that same passion and energy into the next phase of my journey helping develop, inspire, and guide the next generation of players. Before I begin this new chapter, my focus is on one thing: win another USL title for Sacramento before the year is done."

"To say Rodrigo Lopez is synonymous with Sacramento Republic is an understatement. From our title run in the inaugural year, to watching him try and lead us to another years later, it's been an honor and pleasure," said Republic FC Managing Partner Kevin Nagle. "Not only is RoRo an excellent athlete and leader of men, he's an amazing person and the perfect example of what Sacramento is all about. There is no replacing him, and I certainly wish him all the best going forward. What a career."

"RoRo has been a transformative force for this club time and time again and has been synonymous with many of the biggest moments in team history," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "This is a special moment to celebrate RoRo and thank him for his impact on Sacramento, but at the same time we know his work is not done. His first year in Sacramento ended in a championship, and it will only be fitting to send him out the same way."

As one of the few Sacramento sports icons to bring a trophy home to the Capital City, Lopez calls a close on a career that has traversed the United States and Mexico. In Sacramento, his accomplishments across seven seasons have elevated the club to national prominence, established new records and benchmarks, and turned miracles into realities.

As captain in each of his seven seasons in Sacramento, he has amassed 167 appearances, 45 goals, and is ranked first with 49 assists. Lopez's career highlights include extraordinary moments - The Miracle at Bonney, an Indomitable run to the U.S. Open Cup Final, Sacramento's first championship - and a slew of honors, including two All-League First Team selections, USL Championship Final Most Valuable Player, and a nomination for league Player of the Year. He led the 2022 Open Cup with four goals and four assists and became the first player to be named TheCup.US's Player of the Tournament and Lower Division Player of the Tournament, and in 2024 was the only active player to have an Open Cup group named after him. Earlier this year, he helped lead the team to another tournament final - the USL Jägermeister Cup - the club's third championship match.

RoRo's other stops in the USL ecosystem include Ventura County Fusion, Portland Timbers, Orlando City, and Rio Grande Valley FC. His list of honors and achievements is extensive: two USL All-League First Team selections, an All-League Second Team selection, a USL League Two title and USL League Two Final MVP, and over 20 Team of the Week selections. Earlier this year, he became the fourth player to surpass 40 goals and 50 assists in the USL Championship regular season.

Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, Lopez grew up in Santa Barbara and in 2003 joined the Chivas youth system. He signed his first professional contract with MLS side Chivas USA in 2005 and went on to make eight appearances. He signed another MLS contract with Portland Timbers in 2011.

In addition to his stints in American soccer, RoRo spent time playing in his native Mexico, featuring for Cuervos Negros de Zapotlanejo and Querétaro in 2008-2009. In 2016, he signed with Acenso MX side Celaya FC and across three seasons made 94 appearances. He also played three seasons in Liga MX, first with Toluca in 2017 and later with Veracruz in 2019 before returning to the United States for the final chapter of his career.

Fans are encouraged to share their favorite RoRo memories, photos, and videos on social media using the hashtag #OurC8ptain.

Republic FC will celebrate RoRo's career this Saturday, when the club hosts Miami FC for the regular season finale at Heart Health Park. Every fan in attendance will receive a special cheer card to celebrate the night and a limited-edition shirt will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association and GiGi's Playhouse, two organizations that are meaningful to the Lopez family. The night will also feature several moments to honor and recognize #8, including a post-game ceremony, special appearances from former Republic FC players, and contests to win RoRo memorabilia. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com

The following weekend, RoRo's final playoff run begins when Republic FC hosts a Western Conference Quarterfinal match on Sunday, November 2. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







