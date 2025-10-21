Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Know Your Club - Republic FC

As the lone Western Conference team with two regular season games remaining, Republic FC have an extra opportunity to tune up before the start of the playoffs. Up first - a good test against Eastern Conference contender Charleston Battery.

The Indomitable Club has lived up to its name the last two weeks. On Friday, Neill Collins squad battled its way back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point against Lexington in the final road game of the regular season. The hosts came out of the gates hot in an effort to clinch their first-ever playoff berth and found the back of the net in the fourth minute. Republic FC responded with an aggressive start to the second half, fueled by halftime substitutes Rodrigo Lopez and Justin Portillo. Just as Sacramento looked sure to equalize, Lexington stole another goal to carry a two-nil lead.

But The Quails would not be denied. In the 85th minute, Khori Bennett found an overlapping Rodrigo Lopez for a perfectly-weighted cross to Cristian Parano and an easy header to put the team on the board. Sacramento's intensity never let up and in the fourth minute of stoppage time, a big cross from Jack Gurr met the head of Sebastian Herrera to level the match. Moments later, it appeared the Republic FC was coming away with an incredible come-from-behind win, only to have Khori Bennett's game-winning goal called offside.

Now the squad will close out the regular season with a two-game homestand. Four playoff spots have been secured in the Western Conference - including a first round home match for Republic FC - but final seeds are still up for grabs up. With the head-to-head tiebreaker over New Mexico United, Sacramento would clinch the West's #2 spot with a win this week.

Know Your Opponent - Charleston

For all the scenarios that could still play out in the Western Conference this week, the picture in the East is much more locked in. Charleston's spot in the postseason has been secured for over a month, and last week they clinched a top 2 finish. Their success has been driven by the high-scoring duo of Cal Jennings and MD Myers, who have combined for 30 of Charleston's league-leading 60 goals this year.

The Battery will be looking to maintain form heading into the postseason. Last week, they played to a 1-1 draw against Detroit City. Charleston's goal came from MD Myers in the 65th minute. The 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner jumped on a recycled corner kick from Aaron Malloy to slot in his 14th goal of the season. Detroit equalized just a minute later, but despite the dropped points, the draw extended Charleston's undefeated streak to six matches.

Wednesday will be the Black & Yellow's final trip West. They've fared quite well in interconference play this year and have gone undefeated with five wins and two draws, most recently putting Colorado Springs through the ringer with a 5-0 victory on October 13.

Head-to-Head

Republic FC and Charleston Battery have only faced-off four times since 2014, with Sacramento holding the series lead with a 2-1-1 record. Last year, the Indomitable Club struck first as Aldair Sanchez found the back of the net in the 18th minute, but Charleston responded with two second half goals to claim all three points.

Overview: SAC @ CHS

Date: Wednesday, October 22

Location: Heart Health Park

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through gates will receive a SRFC-themed jigsaw puzzle courtesy of Western Health Advantage

Watch: Fox40.com, Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+







