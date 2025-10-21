Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







FAN APPRECIATION WEEK

Team Store Offer: Enjoy 25% off all in-stadium purchases. Offer valid in-stadium only. Exclusions may apply.

Front Gates Giveaway: First 1,000 fans through the front gates will get a co-branded Russell Cicerone x WHA puzzle, courtesy of Western Health Advantage.

JAHRI'S WORLD: THE HOT JALAPEÑO

Arrive early and catch a special Kids Concert in the Kids Zone starting at 6:00 p.m. The show begins at 6:20 p.m., so we recommend fans get there early to grab a good spot and join the fun! It's the perfect pre-match vibe before the boys take the field, don't miss it! Learn more about Jahri's World

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

WATER BOTTLES

Each guest is permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle or one (1) empty reusable water bottle. A water filling station will be available inside the front gates for your convenience. Click here to view a stadium map, including water refill stations. Please be advised that all reusable bottles are subject to inspection upon entry.

THIS WEEKEND'S FOOD TRUCKS

Yolanda's Tamales, Kona Ice, Hefty's, Corn Dog, Will Catering, & Cali Q

NOW SERVING AT THE CRAFT BREW BAR:

THREADS

2025 Primary Kit

Gear up for matchday with the 2025 Primary Kit! Please note: The Pro Shop will be closed on Saturday, October 4. Store pickups will be available at the stadium.

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

If you have any issues on matchday, let us know by notifying an usher or text (916)471-4625 and we will get it taken care of.

BROADCAST

The match against Charleston Battery will be broadcasted on Fox40.com, FOX40+, and ESPN+.

KIDS CLUB MEMBERS

Badge pickup and registration have been relocated! Find us at the tent to the left of the FEP tent, near the entrance to Sections 107/106. Should you have any questions or concerns, reach out to us at kidsclub@sacrepublicfc.com.

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased here. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.

VIP parking is now closer to the security checkpoint, and ADA parking has been expanded for easier access.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the West Gate. View map.

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).

Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.

AT A GLANCE: #SACvCHS

Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.