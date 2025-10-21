Hartford Athletic to Host Fall Fan Fest in Celebration of the Future of Women's Soccer

Hartford, Conn. - Hartford Athletic will host a fun-filled Fall Fan Fest featuring family friendly Halloween festivities, a small-sided soccer tournament, and a watch party for the Green & Blue's last regular season match before playoffs. The day will be centered around the Hartford Athletic W League Team coming in 2026, including a Head Coach reveal and a Q&A session.

WHAT: First-Ever Fall Fan Fest - Hartford Athletic Celebrates the Future of Women's Soccer in Hartford

WHO:

Hartford Athletic W League Team Head Coach (Name to be Revealed)

Hartford Athletic Director of Business Development, Rashad Hyacenth

Hartford Athletic Chief Operating Officer, Michele Roux

W League Team Advisory Board Representatives:

The Shops at Farmington Valley - WS Development Property General Manager, Liz Ackerman

Aetna Strategic Planning & Communications, Danni Reid

Hartford Athletic fans and other members of the community

WHEN:

Saturday, October 25th, 2025

3:30 PM - 9:30 PM

W League Panel to begin at 6:30

WHERE:

Trinity Health Stadium

250 Huyshope Ave

Hartford, CT 06114

WHY:

Hartford Athletic is excited to promote the growth of women's sports in Hartford and beyond. Media outlets are encouraged to attend and capture this day of family fun and historic growth for the club.







