Hartford Athletic to Host Fall Fan Fest in Celebration of the Future of Women's Soccer
Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
Hartford, Conn. - Hartford Athletic will host a fun-filled Fall Fan Fest featuring family friendly Halloween festivities, a small-sided soccer tournament, and a watch party for the Green & Blue's last regular season match before playoffs. The day will be centered around the Hartford Athletic W League Team coming in 2026, including a Head Coach reveal and a Q&A session.
WHAT: First-Ever Fall Fan Fest - Hartford Athletic Celebrates the Future of Women's Soccer in Hartford
WHO:
Hartford Athletic W League Team Head Coach (Name to be Revealed)
Hartford Athletic Director of Business Development, Rashad Hyacenth
Hartford Athletic Chief Operating Officer, Michele Roux
W League Team Advisory Board Representatives:
The Shops at Farmington Valley - WS Development Property General Manager, Liz Ackerman
Aetna Strategic Planning & Communications, Danni Reid
Hartford Athletic fans and other members of the community
WHEN:
Saturday, October 25th, 2025
3:30 PM - 9:30 PM
W League Panel to begin at 6:30
WHERE:
Trinity Health Stadium
250 Huyshope Ave
Hartford, CT 06114
WHY:
Hartford Athletic is excited to promote the growth of women's sports in Hartford and beyond. Media outlets are encouraged to attend and capture this day of family fun and historic growth for the club.
Hartford Athletic to Host Fall Fan Fest in Celebration of the Future of Women's Soccer - Hartford Athletic
