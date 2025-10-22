A Letter from Rodrigo Lopez

After 22 unforgettable years, the time has come for me to officially announce my retirement from professional fútbol.

This game has been my life. I started playing fútbol when I was just 3 years old at the Santa Barbara Boys and Girls Club, running around the field with nothing but pure joy in my heart. I never imagined that those early moments would be the beginning of a journey that would take me across the world, teach me countless lessons, and shape me into the person I am today.

My career has been full of ups and downs, victories, defeats, injuries, comebacks, and everything in between. But I wouldn't trade a single moment of it. I've been fortunate to become a champion, to represent my teams with pride, and to share the field with some of the most talented and passionate people in the sport.

To every friend, coach, teammate, staff member, and club I've had the honor to work with, thank you. And to the fans: your support, energy, and love have meant everything to me throughout the years.

I want to give a special thank you to my family. To my father, mother, brother and sister, who stood by me from the very beginning, believed in me when I was just a kid with a dream, and made so many sacrifices so I could chase this unbelievable dream.

And most of all, to my wife and two amazing boys, your love has been my foundation. You've been my strength, my calm in the chaos, and my greatest source of pride. You've seen the highs and lows, and never once wavered in your support. Thank you for being my home, no matter where the game took us.

As I close this chapter, I do so with a full heart and no regrets. Futbol has given me more than I ever dreamed of and now, I'm excited to pour that same passion and energy into the next phase of my journey.

Now, I can focus on my next role with Sacramento Republic FC and taking my academy R8 Futbol Academy to the next level. Helping develop, inspire, and guide the next generation of players. This new chapter is just beginning, and I can't wait to continue giving back to the game that has given me everything.

Thank you, fútbol.

Thank you, everyone.

With gratitude,

RoRo







