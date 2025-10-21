Brooklyn FC Appoints Brian McBride General Manager Ahead of 2026 Men's Debut

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced the appointment of U.S. soccer icon Brian McBride as General Manager, marking a major step forward as the club builds toward its USL Championship debut in 2026. McBride will oversee all sporting operations for both the men's and women's teams, including roster construction, technical staffing, performance analytics, and long-term player development. The women's side is currently in its second season competing in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property and the top tier of women's professional soccer in the United States.

Brooklyn FC's men's team will kick off its inaugural USL Championship season in March 2026. In the months ahead, the club will unveil a head coach, technical staff, and initial player signings, alongside new community initiatives and sponsor partnerships.

Ticket deposits are now open here. A $25 deposit per seat reserves a place in line for 2026 season ticket selection at Maimonides Park. Deposits placed earlier will receive priority access to more seating options, including premium, family, and supporters' sections. All deposits are applied toward the cost of season tickets.

Deposits open: Oct. 21

Deposits close: Nov. 9

Seat selection begins: Nov. 12

Public on-sale: Nov. 18

"Brooklyn is a place that moves with intent. The world knows the energy and determination this borough brings, and that's the foundation we'll build this team on," said McBride. "We're not just putting players on the pitch. We're building a club that represents Brooklyn and everything it stands for: diversity, drive, and fierce competition. I'm honored to be part of it."

One of the most respected names in American soccer, McBride earned 95 caps for the U.S. Men's National Team and scored 30 goals across friendlies, qualifiers, and tournaments. He also appeared in three FIFA World Cups (1998, 2002, 2006), scoring in multiple editions. After his playing career, he served as General Manager of the U.S. Men's National Team from 2020 to 2023.

At club level, McBride played in both Major League Soccer and the English Premier League, where he became a Fulham FC legend and two-time Player of the Year. In 2009, Fulham named a bar inside Craven Cottage in his honor. He was the first-ever draft pick of the Columbus Crew, helped lead the club to a U.S. Open Cup title in 2002, and later captained the Chicago Fire. In 2014, he was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

"This is a major moment for the club and the borough," said David Barry, President of Brooklyn Football Club. "Brian brings a rare blend of experience, leadership, and vision; from his elite playing career to his experience with the next generation of American soccer stars. He understands what it means to build something that reflects this community, hardwork and determination. Our women's team has already set the tone, and now we're bringing that same energy to the men's side. Brooklyn FC is all in."

Season ticket packages include all 17 regular-season home matches, with flexible payment plans available. Founding deposit holders will receive priority access, early pricing details, and exclusive benefits.

Brooklyn FC is planning a community event at Industry City on Oct. 29, where supporters will have a first chance to meet McBride and hear more about the men's team. The event is being developed in partnership with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Brooklyn Made, and Fort Hamilton Distillery, with participation from local youth soccer clubs.

