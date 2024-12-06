Brooklyn Football Club Men's Team Launch Moves to 2026

December 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) today announced that the on-field launch of its men's team will be postponed to the 2026 USL Championship season. This change will set the club up for success while it continues to move forward with key appointments, men's tryouts, and player signings. In addition to preparing for the men's launch, BKFC continues to support the incredible success of the women's team, currently leading the USL Super League table.

"Our vision has always been to build something truly special for Brooklyn and our fans-a club where both men's and women's teams are celebrated and achieve the highest standards of performance and engagement," said Daniel Hall, CEO of Club Underdog, the parent organization of BKFC. "Postponing the men's launch allows us to ensure that our players, fans, and partners receive the world-class experience they deserve while also amplifying the momentum of our women's team as they chase glory this season. Many clubs take years to build what Brooklyn FC is accomplishing on an expedited timeline, and this extra time ensures we can deliver excellence from day one."

BKFC will continue its preparations for the men's team debut, with upcoming milestones including the appointment of a men's head coach, tryouts, and player signings. The club is also set to announce new front-office hires and partnerships as it moves toward its goal of becoming a cornerstone of the Brooklyn community and a force in professional soccer.

In the meantime, the women's team continues to set the standard, delivering an outstanding season and energizing the Brooklyn FC fanbase. The club invites fans to join them at Maimonides Park to support the women's team as they push for a historic finish in 2025.

BKFC is unique in American professional soccer, with both a men's and women's team competing at the top of the USL footballing pyramid. The men's team will join the USL Championship, while the women's team competes in the recently launched USL Super League, the first division of women's professional soccer in the United States.

Fans can find additional details about ticketing, including options for those who have already purchased men's season tickets, on the BKFC FAQ page. Those with men's season tickets can keep their seats and transfer them to the 2026 season or are welcome to elect to receive a refund and repurchase at a later date. Tickets for BKFC's seven women's home matches in the spring season are available for purchase through SeatGeek.

BKFC is owned and operated by Club Underdog, a subsidiary of North Sixth Group. Club Underdog also owns and operates historic European football clubs Campobasso FC and Dagenham & Redbridge FC. In 2024, Club Underdog became one of the first foreign ownership groups in history to achieve back-to-back promotions with Italian side Campobasso FC, bringing the club from the fifth tier to Serie C in just two years. Additionally, Dagenham & Redbridge FC recently triumphed in the FA Cup Second Round, securing an exciting spot in the Third Round against EFL Championship side Millwall. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

