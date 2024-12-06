Indy Eleven Academy U20 Advances to USL Nationals Semifinals

December 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - The Indy Eleven Academy U20 team recorded a dominant 4-0 victory over the defending champion Charlotte Independence in the 2024 USL Academy League Finals quarterfinals at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Boys in Blue started quickly in the third minute when defender Maverick McCoy (Carmel, Ind.) juked a defender on the touch line and played the ball back to defender Ephram Amones (Zionsville, Ind.). Amones played it to forward Fynn Lahrsen (Indianapolis, Ind.) who slotted the assist to forward Victor Aguilar (South Bend, Ind.).

Lahrsen made a key play in the 30th minute when he was tripped by the Charlotte keeper, who was issued a red card.

In the 50th minute, Lahrsen doubled the Indy Eleven lead to 2-0 when he pulled it off the keeper's foot and scored.

Lahrsen continued his outstanding play in the 62nd minute with his second assist of the match, creating a transition scoring chance that forward Gian Colassaco (Greenfield, Ind.) finished to make it 3-0. Just three minutes later, Colassaco scored again, this time on a rebound off a shot by midfielder Will Scheu (Westfield, Ind.) for the final 4-0 margin.

Goalie Ryan Hunsucker (Westfield, Ind.) recorded a clean sheet.

Indy Eleven will face Real Colorado in the semifinals Saturday at 12 pm.

Thu. Dec. 5 Indy Eleven def. Southern Soccer Academy (Ga.) 3:3 (4:2)

Fri. Dec. 6 Indy Eleven def. Charlotte Independence 4:0

Sat. Dec. 7 Semifinals vs. Real Colorado, 12 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 8 Third Place match, Championship, 9 a.m./12 p.m.

Through the USL's partnership with SportsEngine Play, every game from the 16-team 2024 USL Academy League Finals at IMG Academy knockout bracket will stream live and free through the online service.

The schedule of matches and results is on the Academy League Finals home page, while additional content can be found throughout the week on the USL Academy's Twitter and Instagram feeds.

