Indy Eleven Downed by Charleston Battery
April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Indianapolis- Indy Eleven forward Elvis Amoh recorded his first goal as a member of the Boys in Blue, but it wasn't enough as the hosts fell, 3-1, to USL Championship Eastern Conference rival Charleston Battery at Carroll Stadium.
Amoh thought he had scored in the 87th minute off a pass from captain Aodhan Quinn, but it was ruled offside. In the 94th, Amoh got a second chance and converted it off a pass from defender James Musa (his first Indy Eleven assist).
After Charleston raced to a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes, the Boys in Blue got the attack going in the 16th minute when Quinn played a long ball to forward Maalique Foster, who spun and centered it to forward Edward Kizza, but Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio made the save.
Defender Pat Hogan kept the deficit from increasing in the 18th minute when he cleared a ball off the line.
In the 24th, midfielder James Murphy played a through ball into midfielder Jack Blake, who chipped it just wide.
After Charleston added to its lead early in the second half, the Boys in Blue produced two scoring chances in three minutes, with midfielder Bruno Rendon's header from Aedan Stanley in the 55th and Foster's shot from the left side outside the box in the 57th.
Blake got another chance in the 64th off a short corner, and Quinn had a shot off a feed from forward Elliot Collier in the 70th. Defender Finn McRobb recorded his first shot for the Boys in Blue in the 85th minute on target.
Murphy threatened in the 93rd, but his shot hit the crossbar.
Indy Eleven will make its Jägermeister Cup debut next Saturday at Forward Madison FC at 7 pm on ESPN+. It will be a matchup of the Murphy brothers, with James on the Boys in Blue and midfielder John playing for the hosts.
Indy Eleven's next home match is on Saturday, May 3 vs. Detroit City FC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email [email protected].
2025 USL Championship
Indy Eleven 1:3 Charleston Battery
Sat., Apr. 19, 2025 - 7 p.m.
Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis, Ind.
Attendance: 10,080
Weather: Cloudy, 57 degrees
2025 USL Championships Records
Indy Eleven: 1-2-2 (-1), 5 pts; 8th in Eastern Conference
Charleston Battery: 4-2-0 (+4), 12 pts; 4th in Eastern Conference
Scoring Summary
CHS - MD Myers (Juan David Torres) 4'
CHS - MD Myers (Cal Jennings) 8'
CHS - Arturo Rodríguez (Aaron Molloy) 49'
IND - Elvis Amoh (James Musa) 90+4'
Discipline Summary
IND - Jake Blake (caution) 28'
IND - Bruno Rendon (caution) 43'
IND - Hayden White (caution) 67'
CHS - Luis Zamudio (caution) 90+4'
Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan (Ben Ofeimu 60'), Hayden White, Aedan Stanley (Finn McRobb 60'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Bruno Rendon (Elliot Collier 60'), Jack Blake, Edward Kizza (Elvis Amoh 69'), Maalique Foster (Cam Lindley 81').
Indy Eleven Subs not used: Josh O'Brien, Reice Charles-Cook, Ryan Hunsucker, Maverick McCoy.
Charleston Battery line-up: Luis Zamudio, Nathan Dossantos, Leland Archer (captain), Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock (Chris Allan 65'), Aaron Molloy, Arturo Rodríguez (Emilio Ycaza 65'), Houssou Landry (Mark Segbers 79'), Juan David Torres (Josh Drack 90'), MD Myers, Cal Jennings (Johnny Klein 80').
Charleston Battery subs not used: Christian Garner, Jackson Conway.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025
- Indy Eleven Downed by Charleston Battery - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC Secure a Point Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington SC Reaches Scoreless Draw Against Western Conference Leader Monterey Bay FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Monterey Bay Continues Unbeaten Run, Secures Point in Lexington - Monterey Bay FC
- NCFC Drops Its Second-Straight Regular Season Match - North Carolina FC
- Loudoun United Football Club secure their first-ever home win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in a 2-1 victory at Segra Field - Loudoun United FC
- Phoenix Rising Roar Back to Draw Sacramento Republic FC 2-2 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hounds Comeback Spoiled by Late Loudoun Goal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Beckford's Goal Lifts Hartford to First Win of the Season - Hartford Athletic
- Birmingham Legion FC Falls to Hartford Athletic - Birmingham Legion FC
- Roots Dominate in First Half, Defeat Orange County SC 2-0 at Home - Oakland Roots
- Republic FC Split Points with Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Shutout in Oakland 2-0 - Orange County SC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Opens Road Trip against Las Vegas Lights FC - FC Tulsa
- Miami FC U20 Seeking Their Sixth Win in a Row to Keep Their Perfect Season Alive - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.