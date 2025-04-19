Indy Eleven Downed by Charleston Battery

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis- Indy Eleven forward Elvis Amoh recorded his first goal as a member of the Boys in Blue, but it wasn't enough as the hosts fell, 3-1, to USL Championship Eastern Conference rival Charleston Battery at Carroll Stadium.

Amoh thought he had scored in the 87th minute off a pass from captain Aodhan Quinn, but it was ruled offside. In the 94th, Amoh got a second chance and converted it off a pass from defender James Musa (his first Indy Eleven assist).

After Charleston raced to a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes, the Boys in Blue got the attack going in the 16th minute when Quinn played a long ball to forward Maalique Foster, who spun and centered it to forward Edward Kizza, but Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio made the save.

Defender Pat Hogan kept the deficit from increasing in the 18th minute when he cleared a ball off the line.

In the 24th, midfielder James Murphy played a through ball into midfielder Jack Blake, who chipped it just wide.

After Charleston added to its lead early in the second half, the Boys in Blue produced two scoring chances in three minutes, with midfielder Bruno Rendon's header from Aedan Stanley in the 55th and Foster's shot from the left side outside the box in the 57th.

Blake got another chance in the 64th off a short corner, and Quinn had a shot off a feed from forward Elliot Collier in the 70th. Defender Finn McRobb recorded his first shot for the Boys in Blue in the 85th minute on target.

Murphy threatened in the 93rd, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Indy Eleven will make its Jägermeister Cup debut next Saturday at Forward Madison FC at 7 pm on ESPN+. It will be a matchup of the Murphy brothers, with James on the Boys in Blue and midfielder John playing for the hosts.

Indy Eleven's next home match is on Saturday, May 3 vs. Detroit City FC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email [email protected].

2025 USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:3 Charleston Battery

Sat., Apr. 19, 2025 - 7 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis, Ind.

Attendance: 10,080

Weather: Cloudy, 57 degrees

2025 USL Championships Records

Indy Eleven: 1-2-2 (-1), 5 pts; 8th in Eastern Conference

Charleston Battery: 4-2-0 (+4), 12 pts; 4th in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

CHS - MD Myers (Juan David Torres) 4'

CHS - MD Myers (Cal Jennings) 8'

CHS - Arturo Rodríguez (Aaron Molloy) 49'

IND - Elvis Amoh (James Musa) 90+4'

Discipline Summary

IND - Jake Blake (caution) 28'

IND - Bruno Rendon (caution) 43'

IND - Hayden White (caution) 67'

CHS - Luis Zamudio (caution) 90+4'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan (Ben Ofeimu 60'), Hayden White, Aedan Stanley (Finn McRobb 60'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Bruno Rendon (Elliot Collier 60'), Jack Blake, Edward Kizza (Elvis Amoh 69'), Maalique Foster (Cam Lindley 81').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Josh O'Brien, Reice Charles-Cook, Ryan Hunsucker, Maverick McCoy.

Charleston Battery line-up: Luis Zamudio, Nathan Dossantos, Leland Archer (captain), Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock (Chris Allan 65'), Aaron Molloy, Arturo Rodríguez (Emilio Ycaza 65'), Houssou Landry (Mark Segbers 79'), Juan David Torres (Josh Drack 90'), MD Myers, Cal Jennings (Johnny Klein 80').

Charleston Battery subs not used: Christian Garner, Jackson Conway.

