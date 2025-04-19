Miami FC U20 Seeking Their Sixth Win in a Row to Keep Their Perfect Season Alive

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC U20 will look to keep the ball rolling against Hollywood FC Academy as they continue to hunt for their sixth straight win in what has been a perfect season thus far. The club comes back home after their 5-0 win against the Broward Ballas at Southeast Park.

Miami FC continued to show just why they're one of the premiere teams in the USLA by absolutely dominating a solid Broward Ballas team. Defense was able to keep the club off the scoreboard and the offense was relentless, connecting with the back of the net 5 times.

The key takeaway from such a great season so far has been Miami FC's ability to put the ball into the grasp of their best players. Against the Broward Ballas, Diego Mello, Isaiah Izaguirre, Alexander Naranjo, and Ivan Gonzalez were all able to score. The dynamic four are all currently tied for first on the team in goals scored.

Hollywood FC Academy is sitting at fifth in the Florida South Zone 1 Conference with a 2-3 record. The club started the season off slow, dropping their first 3 games of the season but may have found their groove winning in each of their last two. Their last win came against Weston FC U19 I, a familiar foe for Miami FC as they handled them in what was a 3-0 win.

The name of the game remains the same for Miami FC, put your top players in the best position to score. This has been the main reason for the early season success, allowing clean looks and creating flawless ball movement will help propel the club to be in position to snag their sixth straight win of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, keeping the enemy team off balanced and continuously forcing bad shot selections has been why Miami FC has only allowed 6 goals all year and have a whopping goal difference of 16 on the season. Double that of the second place team, Adventura FC Bold Nation, with 8.

Miami FC U20 currently sits pretty atop the Florida South Zone 1 Conference, leading in essentially every major statistical category. The club won't look to take their foot off the gas in this one as another dominating performance should be brewing.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, April 19th at 11:00 AM at Pitbull Stadium.

